MARX: Steeler great Bleier weaves tale of glory and hardship in one-man show, coming soon to Davenport

Let’s dispense with the formalities.
I am an enormous fan of Rocky Bleier — how can you not be — and I urge you to see his one-man show: “The Play: With Rocky Bleier,’’ at 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino.
The production is an invitation — with Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion leading the way — to travel through great times, through hardships, to glory and back to the everyday, ever-changing life in the world we have come to know.
It’s great theater, folks. Like sitting with a group of friends in a pub, reminiscing about days gone by.
But I digress.
Truth be told, I’ve been on the Bleier bandwagon since my youthful days of watching Notre Dame football replays before church on Sundays in the middle 1960s. I am also guilty of many-a-Sunday telling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to "Give the ball to Rocky," partly because he was a Notre Dame guy, but even more because of how Bleier survived what he did and came to greatness with the Steelers.
For 90 minutes on June 25, one of the greatest “team" guys in the history of football, will walk and talk with humor and heart of the random acts that have shaped his 75 years; a journey filled with tremendous highs and some curb-scratching lows.
The unique and up-close look at Bleier’s life, was skillfully written by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports columnist Gene Coller, a gifted journalist who shares — first-hand — Bleier’s pivot-filled life.
A Bronze Star recipient, Bleier takes us through his national championship days at Notre Dame and his 16th-round selection (yes, 16th) in the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. You will find out his football career — and life — were put on hold when he was drafted and served with the United States Army in the Vietnam War. It was there he nearly lost his life and was told his career in football had come to an end.
A native of Appleton, Wisc., Bleier — with skill and emotion — will also walk you through life growing up in his family-owned saloon and how and why the Steelers cut him two straight years after coming back only to make the club his third year. Bleier will talk about how it took several years as a backup before pro football greatness and Super Bowl success found the hard-nosed and scrappy running back.
If you are a newcomer to Bleier’s story or someone who knows it front and back, the 90-minute play — some 56 pages of dialogue Bleier brings to life — will have you laughing. It will stir your emotions and will accurately bring to life one man’s struggles to reach his middle 70s.
“It’s been a while since we did the show,’’ Bleier said in a recent phone conversation, noting all the performances he planned in 2020 and lost to the pandemic, have been scheduled for 2021. “Like everyone else, I had to see how the pandemic played out and where we were going. Everything from last year is on this year’s calendar.’’
An accomplished entrepreneur and sought-after public speaker, Bleier has high praise for the Quad-Cities, particularly Vietnam Veterans Chapter 299-Quad Cities, who is bringing the show to town. Proceeds from the show will go to VVA 299’s scholarship fund for local veterans seeking a post-high school education.
“Looking forward to coming back,’’ said Bleier, who was the keynote speaker at the ceremony to name the I-280 bridge in honor of Medal of Honor recipient — and Moline native — John Baker. “Everyone there has always been beyond gracious to me. Yeah, I always try to find a way to give back to organizations (like the VVA), because I know first-hand what went down and I so appreciate when any veteran’s group tries to make life better for their communities.’’
Gracious to a fault, Bleier, who has had a movie made of his life and had great success on the field as well as in business, says “The Play,’’ has humbled him.
“First, it’s just me and the set and remembering a lot,’’ Bleier said with a chuckle. “But then you are laying out your life in front of people. It’s not boasting, it’s just telling a story of a guy who refused to give up and likes a challenge. Who better to tell the story than the guy who lived it?’’
Who better than Rocky Bleier?
No one.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com