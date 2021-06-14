MARX: Steeler great Bleier weaves tale of glory and hardship in one-man show, coming soon to Davenport

The unique and up-close look at Bleier’s life, was skillfully written by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports columnist Gene Coller, a gifted journalist who shares — first-hand — Bleier’s pivot-filled life.

A Bronze Star recipient, Bleier takes us through his national championship days at Notre Dame and his 16th-round selection (yes, 16th) in the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. You will find out his football career — and life — were put on hold when he was drafted and served with the United States Army in the Vietnam War. It was there he nearly lost his life and was told his career in football had come to an end.

A native of Appleton, Wisc., Bleier — with skill and emotion — will also walk you through life growing up in his family-owned saloon and how and why the Steelers cut him two straight years after coming back only to make the club his third year. Bleier will talk about how it took several years as a backup before pro football greatness and Super Bowl success found the hard-nosed and scrappy running back.

If you are a newcomer to Bleier’s story or someone who knows it front and back, the 90-minute play — some 56 pages of dialogue Bleier brings to life — will have you laughing. It will stir your emotions and will accurately bring to life one man’s struggles to reach his middle 70s.