MARX: Steve “Mongo’’ McMichael played the media like a fiddle

After 13 years in the NFL, his brash honesty took him to the world of professional wrestling, where he starred both as a commentator and a wrestler. He played the heel as well as the good guy, but played them to the hilt. He loved the camera and the microphone, and they loved him.

A few years back, members of the 1985-86 Bears, players from the club’s only Super Bowl title, appeared for a local fundraiser at a Rock Island-based casino. Partygoers and sponsors paid handsomely for dinner, speakers and the chance to mingle with heroes from their favorite team of all time. The night raised thousands for charity.

And McMichael, like he did whenever he had an audience, stole the show. He was funny, he was genuine and he made time for everyone in attendance who wanted an autograph, a photo or a minute of his time to talk.

He still had “it,’’ whatever “it’’ is that draws people to the most genuine of the famous.

I was not working that evening, but I was with a radio pal who helped put the night together. Late in the night, an event sponsor — tardy to the party but wanting the world to know it was his cash that made the night happen — asked my radio friend to track down McMichael for a photo and a few minutes of conversation.