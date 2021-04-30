MARX: Steve “Mongo’’ McMichael played the media like a fiddle

The “Bears Alley’’ locker room was up for grabs.
William “Refrigerator’’ Perry had just issued a loud, profanity-laced tirade at a Chicago sportscaster who — with camera in tow — had all but followed a naked, broken-armed Perry into the showers.
It is an audio tape, I believe, Craig DeVrieze, a sportswriting colleague of mine at the time, might still have.
But I digress.
As Perry, who would have surgery the next day and miss nine weeks of the 1988 season, was railing on the far-too-nosy sportscaster, head coach Mike Ditka emerged from his office inside the cramped Soldier Field team space and threatened to clear the room of media types.
Then, a voice — from a middle locker on the South side of the room — said to me: “Ignore him (Ditka), he’s full of sh--. You need somethin’ from me, bud?’’
Let it be clear, Steve “Mongo’’ McMichael and I do not know one another, though on the occasions I was fortunate to cover the Chicago Bears of late 1980s-early 1990s, he — and the great Dan Hampton — were my go-to guys for quotes.
McMichael called everyone “bud,’’ unless you angered him, and then he swore at you when you asked him for a moment of his time.
As I saw it, “bud,’’ was safely good enough for me.
In those days, everyone wanted a moment of Walter Payton and Jim McMahon’s time. In group settings, both were great. One-on-one time opportunities with either was hard as it was with Perry — but McMichael and Hampton, at least to me, were always willing to speak.
In those days, I covered as many Bears games as DeVrieze — our regular Bears’ beat writer — would let me and two Bears’ scrimmages when they trained in Platteville, Wis. McMichael, Hampton and linebacker Ron Rivera — on occasion — were the easiest for me to corner.
To McMichael, I was just another guy doing his job, just another member of the media he was using. You see, McMichael, as gruff as he could be — and he swore like a sailor — played the media like a finely-tuned fiddle.
He never met a microphone or camera he did not like. An All-Pro player and Super Bowl champion, never did he shy from an opportunity to be out front, say something outrageous or be far too honest for Bears’ leaders to handle. Who was going to tell him — all 6-feet-2, 270 pounds of nasty — he couldn’t say something?
He was brilliant.
I relate these tidbits from the past because I just learned McMichael is dying. He is in the throes of ALS, commonly referred to as “Lou Gherig’s Disease,’’ to which there is no cure. McMichael has lost the use of his arms, can still walk — albeit halting — and has lost 70 pounds.
It is bleak. ALS is undefeated.
As I recall that rainy Sunday of ‘88, I think about McMichael and me, a dude with a tape recorder and a notepad. Telling me to step over and chat — even after Ditka threatened to clear the room — proving no one was going to tell him he could or could not do something.
That day, he spoke about how poor his team played in its 31-7 loss to Minnesota, mincing no words, giving me everything I wanted around a couple dozen or so swear words.
Nicknamed “ Mongo’’ after Alex Karras’ character in the film "Blazing Saddles," McMichael always had a quote, a sound bite or something off-the-wall to say. He looked the part of big dumb defensive lineman — battling in the trenches daily to be underpaid — but he was genius.
Oh he cared. He cared about football, his teammates and winning, but those in my business were simply pawns put in place to oftentimes share his outrageous messages.
Again, we were the fiddle and he was a master at playing us.
If you chronicle McMichael’s career, he was always planning for something outside football. He made thousands of appearances and never said no to enhancing his brand when others outside of football came calling.
Who wouldn’t want Steve McMichael at a pub opening or a super sales special at a car dealership?
After 13 years in the NFL, his brash honesty took him to the world of professional wrestling, where he starred both as a commentator and a wrestler. He played the heel as well as the good guy, but played them to the hilt. He loved the camera and the microphone, and they loved him.
A few years back, members of the 1985-86 Bears, players from the club’s only Super Bowl title, appeared for a local fundraiser at a Rock Island-based casino. Partygoers and sponsors paid handsomely for dinner, speakers and the chance to mingle with heroes from their favorite team of all time. The night raised thousands for charity.
And McMichael, like he did whenever he had an audience, stole the show. He was funny, he was genuine and he made time for everyone in attendance who wanted an autograph, a photo or a minute of his time to talk.
He still had “it,’’ whatever “it’’ is that draws people to the most genuine of the famous.
I was not working that evening, but I was with a radio pal who helped put the night together. Late in the night, an event sponsor — tardy to the party but wanting the world to know it was his cash that made the night happen — asked my radio friend to track down McMichael for a photo and a few minutes of conversation.
As my buddy approached with the man, McMichael, sitting alone for the only time in the evening, knew what was up before my radio pal arrived. He somehow knew the brash sponsor had forced him to find McMichael to “do the dance.’’
And McMichael knew what was up.
“You need me, bud?’’ he said to the radio guy, patting him on the back, agreeing to spend time with the sponsor and his gaggle of kiss-ups.
Only thing missing was the fiddle.
Keep fighting, “Mongo.’’
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com