MARX: The effort to get Capt. Stephen Phillis a posthumous Medal of Honor

Demarest’s push to advance recognition for Capt. Phillis has been going on since 1997 and a story — about his quest and the heroics of Capt. Phillis was chronicled recently in a piece in Air Force Magazine (www.Airforcemag.com).

The story was written by Brian W. Everstine, a respected journalist with impeccable credentials, including an extensive newspaper background.

Demarest — an Air Force pilot himself — has gone above and beyond in his research of the day Capt. Phillis perished. Demarest believes Capt. Phillis should be recognized for his heroics, and in addition to his Silver Star, he should receive the Medal of Honor.

An email attempt to reach Brig. Gen. Demarest for this story was unsuccessful.

A 1978 graduate of Alleman High School, Capt. Phillis graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1982. He also graduated in 1988 with honors from the Air Force Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

“They were classmates at the academy and knew each other well,’’ Diane Phillis said. “ He’s going to do what he feels is right. I know that Stephen had the utmost respect for him (Demarest).’’