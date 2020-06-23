MARX: The millionaires and billionaires of baseball need to stop fighting like children; let's play

The eight-week battle both sides waged — in the middle of a pandemic and with the nation struggling financially — is beyond embarrassing. Billionaires fighting with millionaires as unemployment reached 15 percent nationally.

A word — I'm sure brought to life by some windbag consultant — that gets plenty of play these days, is"optics,'' how something is presented and how it looks publicly.

Bad optics locally would have been Deere & Co., a multi-billion dollar company — with furloughs scattered about its many plants — holding the PGA's John Deere Classic in the middle of a pandemic.

Other examples of bad optics is our president in his handling of the situation crippling our country, his recent rally and any time his presidential opponent opens his mouth.

Even worse has been owners and players fighting over who is going to be paid what. Adults whining like children, worried more about one-upping each other than getting back to the game they are producing and playing.

Horrible optics is ownership balking at paying a full pro-rated salary for their hired millionaires and said millionaires refusing to give even an inch so the billionaires can do business and earn enough to pay them.

Guess who loses?