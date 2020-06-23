MARX: The millionaires and billionaires of baseball need to stop fighting like children; let's play

I have always forgiven Major League Baseball and all involved. Well, not the price-gouging concession companies, but...
Worse than an $8-a-fix junkie, I need baseball. It is part of my DNA. I loved playing it and and there's nothing like watching it at its highest level.
Yes, I rose recently at 3 a.m. to watch Doosan beat SK 9-2 in the Korean League. Hey, my parents went to a baseball game on their honeymoon. I went to the Olympics on my honeymoon and watched baseball. I even out-skirted stadium security for 40 minutes in between games to watch a contest I did not have a ticket for, much to the the horror of my play-by-the-rules bride.
Finally, after eight ridiculous proposals and counter-proposals, Major League Baseball is set to hold a 60-game season that will begin the last Friday in July. Still needed was players signing off on a health-and-safety protocol and to pledge to arrive at home stadiums by July 1 to prepare for the season. Players, who publicly said they were ready to go to work, needed only to guarantee two safety measures to get back to their jobs.
Owners — billionaires for the sake of disclosure — voted to implement a 60-game season earlier this week, hours after the MLB Players Association rejected a 60-game proposal. That offer would have included an expanded postseason and other ancillary salary bumps.
The eight-week battle both sides waged — in the middle of a pandemic and with the nation struggling financially — is beyond embarrassing. Billionaires fighting with millionaires as unemployment reached 15 percent nationally.
A word — I'm sure brought to life by some windbag consultant — that gets plenty of play these days, is"optics,'' how something is presented and how it looks publicly.
Bad optics locally would have been Deere & Co., a multi-billion dollar company — with furloughs scattered about its many plants — holding the PGA's John Deere Classic in the middle of a pandemic.
Other examples of bad optics is our president in his handling of the situation crippling our country, his recent rally and any time his presidential opponent opens his mouth.
Even worse has been owners and players fighting over who is going to be paid what. Adults whining like children, worried more about one-upping each other than getting back to the game they are producing and playing.
Horrible optics is ownership balking at paying a full pro-rated salary for their hired millionaires and said millionaires refusing to give even an inch so the billionaires can do business and earn enough to pay them.
Guess who loses?
Yep... You, me, us. The dad who saved all winter to take his family to a game. The dude who drops $1,000 on a Saturday for tickets, food, souvenirs and hotel. That guy, who in the middle of a pandemic — in his second week of furlough to help his company stay afloat — wonders why it has taken eight different proposals for the billionaires and millionaires to get back to square one.
There has been a recent spike, a second wave of the coronavirus, to strike complexes and staff where the billionaires hope the millionaires will train. Safety issues, the health and well being of thousands, is at stake. If this is what stops the game, it's OK.
If greed and selfishness continue to keep baseball on the shelf, I'm out. Someone else can hate the Chicago Cubs.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
