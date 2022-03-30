MARX: The most popular club in the Quad-Cities is Sam’s, because of the cost of its gas.

To the best of my knowledge:
- I took out a second mortgage to buy gas, then a third mortgage so I could buy groceries. How is your week?
- No one cares about celebrity gossip. Tell me why the cashier at the Moline Target doesn’t like the home goods manager at the Davenport Target. Now, that’s gossip.
- Amy Schumer is hilarious, and Will Smith is a punk.
- Every time I start to tear lettuce for a salad, chocolate pudding gets in the way.
- The most popular club in the Quad-Cities is Sam’s, because of the cost of its gas.
- Anyone who separates colors when they do laundry is a foreign spy and cannot be trusted.
- I believed I still had a shred of youth and cool in me then I caught myself researching the differences between rock and mulch for my front yard.
- Don’t hang up the “special occasion’’ towels if you don’t want them used. Seriously, it’s a towel.
- No one waits until the movie begins to eat the $37.50 box popcorn with Valvoline 10w 40 on it. It’s half gone by the time we get to our seat.
- Tom Brady spent 40 days with his kids and decided that getting chased by a 300-pound lineman with bad intentions is a better option.
- Fifty million a season and one Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers should never be mentioned in the same breath as Brady.
- The Indy 500 has nothing on the speeds of the I-74 Bridge. Wow! So we are treating it like cellphone tickets?
- A sign that the world has gone completely off its rocker is two electric vehicles merging onto Interstate 80 at the same time. In Iowa, of all places.
- The single greatest marketing idea out there is Mike Tyson's marijuana company selling ear-shaped edibles. Genius.
- My handwriting is so bad I was offered a job as a Starbucks barista.
- If I ever go missing and they put my real weight on the poster I’m not coming back.
- I don’t care who was right or wrong regarding the Major League Baseball lockout as long as the Cubs are bad.
- Thank goodness people whine and complain about daylight saving time or I would never know when it is.
- No one gives a rat's rear end if you can’t fold a fitted sheet.
- Unless you are my wife or my mother (and she has passed) never talk to me on speaker phone. The single most rude and arrogant way of communicating ever.
- I am a huge fan of the United Way of the Quad Cities, but I will never be able to erase images of local mayors wearing Dr. Seuss hats while reading to young people.
- If you hold a seashell to your ear you can hear the sound of your buddies laughing at you because you look stupid.
- You don’t have to tell me twice, I’m not listening the second time, either.
- My friend’s 5-year-old called the dryer the “clothes toaster.’’ The kid is going to go places.
- “I packed early and wound up wearing my second-string underwear for three days.’’ (a friend lamenting his spring break vacation)
- Mitch Trubisky will be great for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bears will finish 5-12.
- Nothing’s more nauseating than the fast-food owner telling us his overpriced — and really bad-tasting fish sandwich — spawned from his parent’s restaurant.
- “Optional’’ means “mandatory.’’ Anyone who tells you differently, they are hiding the truth.
- I will never, ever be old enough to water white New Balance tennis shoes. That’s just giving up.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.