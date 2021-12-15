MARX: The Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas delivered the goods

It was a musical Christmas gift, a concert worthy of a large — and filled — auditorium, softback chairs, enhanced exposure and a professional ticket price.
It was — and I mean no disrespect to NorthPark Mall — far better than a-lawn-chair-in-the courtyard-next-to-a-Dillards-and-a-nail-salon-and-a-massage-shop-kind of concert.
Seriously, Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas was THAT good.
If I were not allergic to the gorgeous chocolate lab the dude in front of me decided had to be inside a mall and part of the concert, I would have enjoyed the final 20 minutes of the Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas up close. Instead, I listened from the men's department of the aforementioned Dillards and it was there that a free concert got costly. Yep, I am a sucker for tassel shoes and quarter-zip sweaters.
But I digress.
In a recent sermonette, I took a good-natured swipe at a youngster learning to play the saxophone, my all-time favorite musical instrument. An instrument, it must be noted, I cannot play. I do, however, admire the great skill it takes to be an accomplished saxophonist.
And, if it gives me any street cred in the saxophone world, the late Alto Reed, he of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band fame — who I met at the 2009 Orange Bowl and shared an hour’s worth of conversation — was the single greatest sax player in rock ‘n roll history.
That much I know.
Challenged to attend the local saxophone concert by its organizer — a gifted musician and one of — if not the — top saxophonists locally, I gave up part of a recent Saturday to enjoy a free concert in a corner of a mall.
I’m glad I did. Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas (qcsaxmas.com) was amazing on all fronts.
Aside from the depth, the clarity and the richness that rang throughout the mall’s western corridor, I was taken with the ages of the approximately 50 saxophonists who entertained. Some were elementary/junior high age, many in their 20s and 30s and a good many who have begun to play life’s back nine.
All were exceptional. From sopranino, to soprano to alto, tenor, baritone and bass, each player was gifted beyond my expectations, especially those in the baritone and base sections, respectively.
And yes, I had to Google the most used types of saxophones to understand how the sections were laid out for the concert I witnessed.
Every performer was in concert with conductor Dr. Trevos Loes, keeping the crowd — and shopping passersbys — entertained for 60-plus minutes. A high-energy and spirited 13-minute Christmas song medley to open the show, had me and others in the spirit of the holiday and wanting more from the group.
I was taken at how each section was in tune with each number despite having just 90 minutes prior to the event to rehearse. From what I can gather, this particular group plays only a smattering of concerts together, including an annual event on or near the Fourth of July every summer. If this is true, it is a shame. A community would enjoy great music played more than twice — maybe three times — from this great group of saxophonists.
Along with the opening melody, Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas performed a bevy of holiday-inspired tunes. My favorite effort – just before my allergies kicked in — was a rendition of “Blue Christmas.’’ While the ensemble was clean, crisp and hit every note for every song played from my amateur vantage point, Blue Christmas had a special sound to it.
The concert was a nice break for holiday shoppers as well as those who secured an up-close look with their respective lawn chairs.
Me? I was impressed way beyond what I thought I was getting myself into, despite watery eyes, a runny nose and the need to find a Claritin. I was, however, frustrated that such a great show did not happen in a venue where it could be appreciated more by even a novice saxophone fan like me.
The Quad Cities Saxophone Christmas was large-auditorium worthy.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.