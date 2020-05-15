MARX: The right move at the right time by county officials

Two days ago, my allotted space for today's sermonette was filled with a few "how could yous?'' and "the raises for these four officials is a slap in the face to the hard-working residents of a county bleeding red ink.''
Those words were intended for Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, Recorder Kelly Fisher, Coroner Brian Gustafson and Auditor April Palmer, who were in line for raises that would take each of them from $91,800 annually in salary to $93,636, or a bump of $1,836 per official.
The money would be an additional $7,344 per year for the four offices, coming from a county budget that doesn't have a spare $7 let alone an extra $7,300 and change.
Also in it that space were wonderings how anyone could accept a raise on the heels of 15 Rock Island County deputy clerks in the circuit clerk's office and two legal assistants in the state's attorney's office being furloughed due to an 80% drop in court activity from coronavirus-related restrictions.
There was even a "greedy'' or three and a "stay out of it,'' for Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos, who in his haste to defend the intended raises for four elected officials, failed in the words he used.
More for Bustos, of whom I am a fan, in a few graphs.
But then Weikert, Fisher, Gustafson and Palmer stepped up — in the best possible way — and agreed not to accept salary increases at this time. Raises, by language in the contract of the office each holds, they have coming to them. Raises, though, that couldn't have come at a worse time.
It just looked bad. At the worst possible time.
I'm hoping the four thought — just for a moment — about the hospital or nursing home employee risking their lives each day to feed their family.
Just maybe they wondered what goes through the minds of the meat or pork-processing plant worker when he or she steps to his or her work station each day.
And just maybe, they thought how the bartender, waiter or small-business owner — who can't make rent — would feel about them — with benefits — making over $105,000 annually. People, who through one avenue or another in Rock Island County, pay their salary.
Whatever their motivation, Gustafson, Weikert, Palmer and Fisher stepped forward and did the right thing.
As for Bustos, his defending of the impending raises, was wrong.
He said: "I can tell you without a doubt that all of our county-wide elected officials — especially now — are working more and having to do more with less."
The veteran sheriff is right, government agencies at the city, county, state and federal levels, are having to make due with less. They, though, are not alone when it comes to staff reductions, furloughs and the bottom line. Sheriff Bustos should know it's that way in every business, including too many to count in a county that pays his salary. He should know in today's world it's all about the number, not the face or family producing the number.
For now, though, one county and four of its own, did the right thing.
Hats off Weikert, Gustafson, Palmer, Fisher and every citizen that stood to be heard.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
