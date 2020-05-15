MARX: The right move at the right time by county officials

It just looked bad. At the worst possible time.

I'm hoping the four thought — just for a moment — about the hospital or nursing home employee risking their lives each day to feed their family.

Just maybe they wondered what goes through the minds of the meat or pork-processing plant worker when he or she steps to his or her work station each day.

And just maybe, they thought how the bartender, waiter or small-business owner — who can't make rent — would feel about them — with benefits — making over $105,000 annually. People, who through one avenue or another in Rock Island County, pay their salary.

Whatever their motivation, Gustafson, Weikert, Palmer and Fisher stepped forward and did the right thing.

As for Bustos, his defending of the impending raises, was wrong.

He said: "I can tell you without a doubt that all of our county-wide elected officials — especially now — are working more and having to do more with less."