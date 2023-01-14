MARX: There is danger and risk with everyday life

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I asked one question when we met in the upstairs hallway of Casa de Marxie that Tuesday morning two weeks past.

“Does it ever enter your mind?’’

He knew what I was asking. One play away … .

His response: “Never. It can’t.’’

The two of us had witnessed Damar Hamlin’s collapse the night before. We watched the players huddle and share tears and prayers. We learned of the life-saving work done by the trainers and medical staff from the Buffalo Bills.

Heroes, all of them.

He sat — and listened — as I shared my disgust with TV news outlets (CNN, FOX, etc.) that decided to focus on the event and dig up every “expert’’ they could find at midnight to tell us nothing about what happened. It was a journalistic embarrassment.

But I digress.

I told my son that Tuesday morning how impressed I was at the speed and decisive action taken by sideline medical professionals who jumped to Hamlin’s rescue. My biggest fear was loss of oxygen after experiencing cardiac arrest. Those medical staffers, my goodness they were amazing, saw to it that would not be an issue.

He agreed, but offered nothing else.

Nothing …

Then he was gone, off to train with two other football players from the Quad-Cities, one a hard-nosed defensive back who plays at Tulsa University. The other, a mountain of a man, is an offensive lineman at the University of Northern Iowa. My son plays at the University of South Dakota — and as you read today’s sermonette — you should know he’s been back on campus since Jan. 7, training for the 2023 college football season.

Since the day after Hamlin’s collapse, I have been asked countless times: “Why do you let your son play football?’’ And my son — and his peers — have been questioned by strangers many times as to why they play such a dangerous game.

“One hit to the chest, one wrong cut or one shot to the helmet — all innocent — can change a person’s life,’’ they’ll say. “Are you crazy?’’ It’s the question asked most often.

Today, like every day, there are thousands of moms and dads who are wondering whether they should allow their son or daughter to play football.

Though I have no say in my son’s choice, I vote yes.

My son is an adult, but I have no plans to step in and ask him to forgo his dream of playing the game at the highest level his abilities will allow.

I can’t.

It’s his dream and a hard chase but still a worthwhile chase on countless fronts. Again, it’s his chase. My choice is not part of the equation.

Football is tough, if I can understate something. I only played in high school, but coached it — at the high-school level — for three decades. It is demanding of your time and has a dangerous component to it, but the game — thanks to constant education, preparation and advanced equipment — is safer than it has ever been.

I’m aware it is played in a confined space, at a high rate of speed and is violent. It's the only place — practice and in a game — you can physically challenge another person and not be arrested for contact meant to harm.

At the junior high level, football is played at one speed, at the freshman and sophomore levels in high school, it is played at an even higher rate and progresses 10-fold with every year and level you play thereafter. It is fast, and it is brutal.

Dangerous? Yep. Safer than ever? Absolutely.

In high school, it's you and 10 of your best buddies taking on another dude and his 10 best buddies, females included. It’s about friendship and memories you will share over a lifetime. Getting “invited’’ to lunch over the recent holidays (I was there strictly to pay) left me with a pain in my side because of football.

I laughed so much at a group of college guys — friends since grade school — poking fun at the coaches they had to deal with in high school (me included) and the memories they created together playing football. They spoke of bonds only experienced having competed in a sport that asked so much of them. I am not naive enough not to know other entities — whatever they might be — provide as many lasting relationships, but few are as difficult and demanding each day as football.

It must also be noted, anything after high school football, is a business.

You can be on top one day and at the bottom the next. You can be a star at mid-season and gone at the end. Still, they chase.

The National Football League is 1,000 times more cutthroat but done so with a dangling carrot of millions of dollars and a lifetime of some kind of fame. There is danger and risk at every level. There is also great reward.

There is also danger and risk with everyday life.

Anyone who has ever put on a helmet and shoulder pads is chasing something: camaraderie, fellowship and a variety of rewards at all levels. Football creates a brother-sisterhood hard to match by sports and other activities that are not as physically and mentally challenging. And emotionally draining.

Though I do not have concrete evidence in front of me, a portion of today's 24 will include football for my son. Classes will likely surround a 5:45 a.m. weight-training/conditioning session that will also include 90 minutes (minimum) of evening skill work surrounded by biology and chemistry labs, respectively.

If I receive a text today it will read something like this: “Good day, lucky to be where I am doing what I love. School is good (he’s a dean’s lister), but gotta keep my head down and work hard to be better tomorrow. Take nothing for granted. Love you.’’

Though it is not my decision whether my son plays football, I stand behind his choice, knowing there are dangers.

If you don’t get it, it’s OK. Don’t try. You never will.

Just don’t tell someone — every time something happens that makes us reflect — they shouldn’t.