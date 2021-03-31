MARX: There's a battle for the worst roads in the Quad-Cities

To the best of my knowledge:
- The city of Davenport can rest a tad easier these days. Moline, followed by Rock Island, are moving up in the battle of the worst streets in the history of the world. I don’t care how long the hot tar/cold mix stays in the holes, just fill them. It’s like driving around a third-world country.
- I’m trying to figure why I’m the one who always gets behind: Larry “it’s gonna be my week’’ Lotto Guy at the Kwik Star.
- “My Chromebook froze,’’ is the new, “My dog ate my homework.’’
- I consider it a successful trip to the grocery store if I only text my wife three times.
- “Thermostat compatible’’ is a real thing in marriage.
- Saltines should never be mentioned in the same conversation at a Ritz cracker.
- There is no bad time for pizza. Only bad pizza.
- Vandalism should be a felony and mandatory jail time.
- People used to say “Bless you,’’ when you sneezed. Now they pull up their mask and run.
- There was no good reason Humpty Dumpty should have been sitting on the wall in the first place?
- The definition of sad is planning my exercise route by the number of public defibrillators I’ll pass.
- Stop telling us in your free time you enjoy spending time with your family. I’m tired of reading it in descriptions of people and someone on TV or radio saying their free time is spent with family.
- Your free time is your work. Your faith, if you choose, is first. Your family is right along that path and work is third. Family is a priority, not a free-time option. Stop the craziness and change this silly trend. Now I will remove myself from my soapbox.
- The Chicago Cubs are going to win the World Series. There, that should be a sufficient jinx.
- There is no such thing as an eight-or-nine-year-old child “grinding’’ through a baseball -- or any sport -- workout. No one at that age is grinding to accomplish anything, they are -- hopefully -- having a great time with a game that’s fun. College? Going to school and playing to reach the next level? Pro-ball? Then it’s grinding, but not even close until then. Stop posting as much. Grinding is working 14 hours a day, worrying about the cost of a gallon of gas -- come on, Mr. President -- and worrying about the jump in natural gas prices because of the winter we just had.
- Apparently the only thing the President of the United States of America and I have in common is our ability to navigate steps.
- Chik-fil-A has the best chicken sandwich. The rest are second. It’s like Whitey’s Ice Cream. There is Whitey’s and those chasing.
- The definition of “old’’ is believing every car coming at you has its brights on.
- All good stuff goes too fast.
- Rocket League is the coolest video game out there.
- Fortunate is when your child -- and you only have one -- surrounds himself with tremendous other young people.
- Still wondering why the month of March was invited back after what it did to us last year.
- Nothing is ever as funny as the table next to us thinks it is.
- The shop-done oil change has replaced the fountain soda, anything salad or egg related in the restaurant business as the single greatest ripoff in the world.
- The salad bowl is never the right size.
- Bettendorf’s Joe Dywer worked an ESPN game that featured the Illinois State Redbirds women’s soccer team and was tremendous. Dwyer, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, is the son of local radio icon Greg Dwyer. With respect to his Pops, the young Dwyer has far better broadcasting chops than his father did at their respective ages. I have heard the younger Dwyer on the radio and caught his work doing ISU women’s hoops on TV and Joe Dwyer has all it takes to make broadcasting a career. It is not an easy path, but there is a future for the younger Dwyer.
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa said:”When I was young, a bowl of fruit on the kitchen table was made out of plastic.’’
- If I were a Moline resident, I would vote for James Patrick Schmidt for alderman-at-large. If I were from Chicago, I would vote for James Patrick Schmidt seven or eight times. What a refreshing voice.
- I am not a fan of the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce. Consolidation has always troubled me. But its move to place Jack Cullen in charge of its plan to energize Rock Island’s downtown, is a tremendous move. Cullen is bright, he is engaging and possesses an amazing blend of youth and elder statesman. The challenge is huge, but Cullen is the right dude to make it happen.
- I hope the residents of Davenport have better success getting a return call/email from Mayor Mike Matson than I have.
- Never should a high school football official announce to the crowd the number of a player committing a foul (holding, chop block, illegal procedure, etc.) to the crowd. Recently, I had the chance to watch my son play in a state football championship game in Iowa. One of his teammates was called for holding and the TV camera fixed on that young man as the official called out his number to everyone in the stadium. Not cool. Stop! High school kids ARE NOT fair game. College and the NFL? Have at it. If you want to tell the coaching staff who committed the violation, go for it. But do not make it public. This is a case of horrible optics.
- Thom Sigel is a great basketball coach. You don’t win 500-plus games and two state championships -- at different levels -- and not be a great coach. But his coaching ability pales in comparison to the man he is. He is of deep faith, a tremendous husband and a top-notch dad. I have had life conversations with him in a third base coaching box, before and after basketball games and in locker rooms. He is genuine in a world -- and profession -- filled with phonies. He coached for all the right reasons and he is stepping away for all the right reasons. Hats off, Coacher. The break you are taking is much-deserved.