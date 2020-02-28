MARX: Thin mints are far better than Samoas

To the best of my knowledge:
- One minute you are young and fun and the next minute your 16-year-old is making a dot face on your bald spot while you sleep.
- The height of ignorance is believing country legend Garth Brooks was endorsing Bernie Sanders while performing in Detroit, because he was wearing a Detroit Lions' jersey with Sanders and the number 20 on the back. How do you not know he was wearing the jersey in honor of Barry Sanders, the legendary Detroit Lions running back. Come on, folks. Truth be told, I'd vote for Barry Sanders long before I'd vote for Bernie the millionaire.
- Have we dug out yet from that monster snow we got last week?
- Justin Timberlake has lost his mind if he thinks Samoas are a better Girl Scout cookie than Thin Mints. Dude should stick to music.
- Not a day passes that my wife does not sacrifice a piece of ice to the kitchen floor gods.
- The return phone call never comes at the right time.
- Everyone believes they have a solution and their solution is best for all involved.
- When a teenager responds "huh?'' to a question, they are stalling, hoping to grab some baloney-filled answer from mid air.
- You can tell if someone has been surgically repaired (knee, hip) by the way they get it an out of a car. I have slid my way in for almost 20 years.
- Don't give me a playground in Davenport, give me flood protection. Give me a barrier that won't give way and blast downtown businesses that have an investment in your city. Give me answers why this particular section of the 2,348 miles that make of the Mississippi River, encounters a 100-year flood every 12 months. Give me a reason why Davenport failed to act accordingly, like Rock Island did, when given the chance.
- Tony's Pizza in Moline has the best Italian Beef sandwich in the Quad-Cities.
- A friend of mine looking to upset a table of 20-something men and women sitting next to us at dinner recently, said: "That tingling sensation you get when you like someone is common sense leaving your body.''
- Frustration is waking up late and then finding out the phone charger has fallen from the wall socket and your phone has 8% life.
- Aunt Becky's going to trial. Then, Aunt Becky's going to jail.
- Thelma was my favorite part of Good Times. R.I.P. Ja Net DuBois.
- The new flag poles at Rock Island's scenic and historic Douglas Park are another feather in the complex's cap. Nice work.
- Ed "Jonesy'' Jones was my favorite part of a night at Circa '21. He was funny, he was caring and he never took himself or a night at the theater too seriously. He was the best front man in the business.
- Don't cheat and you won't get hit. It's going to be a long, sore summer in Houston.
- The world needs more people like RC Rogers.
- There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing bagged popcorn.
- David Ayers, the NHL emergency goalie, is the poster dude for all that is good about dreams coming true in life.
- I love the sound some people make when they close their mouths.
- I have committed a sin. I admitted to liking the Marquee Network, the new TV home of the Chicago Cubs. My wife has it on record.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
