MARX: Time to address the steel dam problem before another life is lost

Hearing the word "tragedy'' immediately ties my belly into a knot, especially when followed by: "It could have been averted.''
Two people, ages 16 and 21, kids with their lives in front of them, did not have to die Sunday, victims of the steel (low head) dam in Rock Island. We didn't have to lose a 5-year-old in 2018, a man jet skiing in 2013 or save two boaters in 2014 from a watery grave.
The latest tragedy — there's that word — like the many before it — "could have been averted.''
For five days, I have watched a group of orange buoys bounce off the south shore of the area in front of the spot that has taken four lives in the past seven years, three in the past three.
Wanting desperately to take the city of Rock Island to task for the buoys not being at the front of the dastardly dam in question, I can't. It's not Rock Island's fault. With the water level above 10 feet in that area, it is too dangerous for crews to string the buoys across the cove.
But let's be honest, the orange buoys — though a warning sign — are nothing but window dressing. The same with the warning sign in the smallish green space in front of the dam.
Neither work.
Why do we need a drowning machine on this particular spot in the Rock River and why hasn't the state of Illinois and its Department of Natural Resources removed it? My guess is a state operating deeply in the red does not see it as a priority, but I'm glad I'm not the one sharing the "low priority'' agenda with someone who has lost a loved one to this particular dam.
If the dam's roller is not going to be removed, there are options. There has to be some kind of solution in the state's budget. You'd think Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, State Representative Mike Halpin, State Senator Neil Anderson and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos — just to name a few from our area — would — and should — gather the ear of someone statewide and work to bring some kind of safer modification to the area.
Oops, sorry. It appears this death trap is not a priority.
If it were me — and I am aware of signage along the Rock warning boaters of the low head dam to the west — I'd up the ante. Why not encourage those "putting in'' on the North side of the Rock River, that danger is to the right and a better, much safer option, is to the left? The low head dam that's taken too many lives already, has the only decent fishing or recreational area along the Rock River?
At a point, whether it be a half-mile or even as far as a mile from the dam, construct a barrier, a piece of fencing above the water that restricts travel to the cove and the dam. Take that across the width of the Rock. It will restrict traffic.
Make it illegal to be anywhere near the roller and impossible for anyone — like those who have perished in the past — to experience watercraft trouble and not have an escape route.
Sadly we cannot reverse the tragedies of the past, but we can avert those of the future.
Provided it's a priority.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
