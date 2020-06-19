MARX: Time to address the steel dam problem before another life is lost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hearing the word "tragedy'' immediately ties my belly into a knot, especially when followed by: "It could have been averted.''

Two people, ages 16 and 21, kids with their lives in front of them, did not have to die Sunday, victims of the steel (low head) dam in Rock Island. We didn't have to lose a 5-year-old in 2018, a man jet skiing in 2013 or save two boaters in 2014 from a watery grave.

The latest tragedy — there's that word — like the many before it — "could have been averted.''

For five days, I have watched a group of orange buoys bounce off the south shore of the area in front of the spot that has taken four lives in the past seven years, three in the past three.

Wanting desperately to take the city of Rock Island to task for the buoys not being at the front of the dastardly dam in question, I can't. It's not Rock Island's fault. With the water level above 10 feet in that area, it is too dangerous for crews to string the buoys across the cove.

But let's be honest, the orange buoys — though a warning sign — are nothing but window dressing. The same with the warning sign in the smallish green space in front of the dam.

Neither work.