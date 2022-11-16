MARX: To the best of my knowledge anyone can be a jogger

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To the best of my knowledge:

● I voted for any politician who wanted the NFL’s roughing the passer rule changed.

● You are reading this so I did not win the Powerball.

● We all have that one friend who is the reason they have push/pull signs on doors.

● You cannot ruin a reputation where everyone already thinks you are a jerk. Are you paying attention, Cubs fans?

● Few have mastered the art of looking busy so people don’t talk to you better than I have.

● I’m pretty bold for a dude that still eats Spaghetti-Os.

● There is no such thing as a “quick’’ question.

● You are a Hall of Fame-caliber partyer if you spent $9 million on rehab. Mathew Perry is one of the all-time greats.

● You can actually buy bags filled with Halloween candy and keep them all to yourself. Who knew?

● $44 billion for Twitter will not buy you a decent head of fake hair? And, apparently one doesn’t need one’s real hair to be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

● How do dudes who live alone find stuff?

● My kingdom for a day without pumpkin spice. Just one.

● Every organization has that one dude who thinks his way is better.

● I tried recently to log on to the website for Iowa drivers, but… it kept crashing. GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE.

● Never say to the cop taking your mugshot: “Dude, can you send me that?’’ (told to me at morning coffee).

● Anyone can be a jogger if the right car is chasing them.

● Someone cannot be a member of your friend group if they are unable to explain the simplicity of the infield fly rule.

● Apple-picking is the single dumbest date idea known to man and the greatest scam (many ties for first) in the history of the world. Go to the store and pay $5 for a big ol’ bag of picked apples or spend $24 picking them off the ground?

● All dudes with the nickname “Scooter’’ or “Rollo’’ are funny.

● The greatest scams since fountain soda, fast food french fries and the cost of gas and meat and chicken at grocery outlets, are the Ohio and Indiana turnpikes. Returning from Youngstown, Ohio, on a deer-filled Saturday I paid $19 (that’s right, $19) to use the Ohio Turnpike into Indiana. Then, the final leg into Illinois knocked me for $10. The day prior, heading through Ohio got me for over $13. Literally, highway robbery.

● I love that Hy-Vee is closed on Thanksgiving so all the self-checkout cashiers could be with their families.

● Free speech … Yours for the nominal fee of $8 per month.

● Is it OK to ask for a prayer request for my favorite football team to cover the spread.

● If you drove a golf cart with a beer in your hand around your neighborhood on Halloween, you are an idiot. You are not cool, you made it hell for the child you kept stopping and going on when they would get close to the cart. You were a jerk.

● If you are looking to tame the dragstrip that is the new I-74 Bridge, go totally “Big Brother’’ like Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and use those nasty speed cameras. It’s the only way to halt this baloney. I cannot believe I just penned that.

● We should be ashamed of what was spent by PACs in the election when there are kids going to bed hungry each night. Ridiculous.

● Dr. Gary Newberry, one of life’s truly good souls and a 1977 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic, was the 2022 honoree at the recent National Chiropractic Association convention. The event, held in conjunction with the Florida Chiropractic Association, honored the Palmer College of Chiropractic alum for his amazing work spanning 45 years in Winter Haven, Fla. Newberry has served on and chaired local chapters of “Seat Belt Safety Awareness” and “Doctor’s With a Heart.” He has spoken to local middle and high school students about careers in chiropractic and has lectured doctoral candidates on success and ethics at Southeastern University, Lakeland, Fla. He participates in the Chiropractic Day at the Capitol and has attended several special sessions prepared to give testimony on behalf of the residents of Florida concerning their health care rights.

Hats off, Doc.