John Marx, columnist/reporter, Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
To the best of my knowledge:
The speed limit signs on the Interstate 74 bridge are merely decorative, and I must learn to live with it being Cordova Dragway each day. Wind chimes had to be the reason for the Hatfields hated the McCoys. Fight Club is just me and my pocket on a door handle. I’m not the only one who believes our electric bills will be next to ask us to choose a tip amount. Airports are 2023’s version of a mall. There is nothing wrong with cheating at UNO in a family setting. Nothing. The single greatest view of the outdoors is from a chair in Dr. Dan Hogan’s (dentist) office in Moline. Way beyond cool. And he’s a world-class dentist. No one leaves an open-bar graduation party. What will I use to fuel my outdoor fire pit now that Bed, Bath & Beyond is going out of business? Who is the genius/consultant (sarcasm), who decided putting the frozen food section in the far right corner of Hy-Vee (Bettendorf) was a good idea? The Davenport Foot and Ankle Clinic is in Bettendorf? Who knew? Tina Turner … Legend on all fronts. Who gets Lionel Ritchie to open for them? There is a reason Whitey’s Ice Cream has been around 90 years. The Tunberg family does business right, they treat their employees with respect and grace, and they have forever given back to the community. Oh, they also make great ice cream. Geneseo’s Harvey Green, who passed recently, was always the first volunteer I ran into covering the John Deere Classic. He was gracious, he was funny and he loved making a difference in his community. He will be missed on so many fronts. Doesn’t everyone click their tongs twice before grilling? “I began a new diet and I have already lost 90% of the happiness in my life.’’ (a pal over coffee) Rock Island’s historic Douglas Park gets better-looking every day. Hats off to the city and the Friends of Douglas Park. “The men who wrote the 2nd Amendment did not just finish it after a hunting trip, they penned it after liberating a nation.’’ (Overheard at coffee) Like America, I have reached my debt ceiling. I don’t give a rats rear end about birds, bees and flowers. Pollen, as I eat another Claritin, is evil. The way my college-aged son uses toothpaste, I will never have to worry about any of our bathroom sinks at home getting cavities. There should be a sign attached to all our heads that lights up when our patience is exhausted. Mine would be lit all the time. I’d vote for Judge Judy to be king/queen/president, etc. today. Flexing in your 60s is walking up three flights of steps without using handrails and doing the same back down those same stairs. The NBA finals? Yawn … . Animal Control is easily the funniest show on mainstream television, but with TV execs who make millions refusing to meet the writers halfway, we might never see it again. I cannot save you over-served 30-something at the high school graduation party, but I certainly can be the one to tell your story. Dude, seriously. I’ve attempted way too much self-improving, can’t the rest of the world get worse? Every mayor and member of every city council should be embarrassed at the state of the streets in the Quad Cities. Today, I am investing in any company that makes car shock absorbers and car-alignment machines. It’s disgusting how bad things have become. Hypocrisy is taking to task the price-gouging coffee place and then using a fake name when you go there. I am now known as “Rollo’’ at three different Starbucks. Since when does an oil change cost $85? Single greatest hustle since fountain soda, fast food french fries, the cost of ketchup, a meal in a restaurant/bar and tacking 3% each time you buy a meal with a credit card. The potted box of flowers with the date at Rock Island’s Longview Park remains the best city decoration going in the Quads. Freight House Farmers' Market … Yawn, yawn, yawn. Everyone should have to work in customer service once to learn how to apologize for things that are not your fault. Do toddlers grow up to realize just how bad Cheerios taste and they were being hustled all those years? First presidential hopeful that says they are working to improve the NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule is getting my vote. Think before using “Your momma’’ when trying to bust on your son. The new baseball/softball complex at Black Hawk College — when complete — is going to be the envy of college programs across the Midwest. Amazing new digs, BHC. Applause … . Mercado on Fifth is cool. So is the concert series downtown Moline.
Photos: Final Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks up to the scoring trailer with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy, left, celebrates with J.T. Poston, right, after Poston won the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy walks down the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators sit in the shade on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks down the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Gotterup reacts after sinking a chip on the ninth hole during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kelly Kraft hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits the ball in a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A boat is seen along the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Gotterup made perfect contact on this chip that he dropped on the ninth hole for birdie during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after missing his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patton Kizzire chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Scensson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson looks down at his club after hitting off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Adam Long hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
Brandon Wu lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patton Kizzire hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Mark Hubbard hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Tommy Gainey hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson walks down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
C.T. Pan hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
Spectators walk past a Birdies For Charity sign during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with his John Deere Classic winnings, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks past his ball before taking his fourth stroke on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, speaks after the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, congratulates J.T. Poston on winning the 2022 John Deere Classic ahead of Sunday's trophy presentation ceremony at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston celebrates with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston, left, and volunteer chairman Pat Eikenberry pose with the John Deere Classic trophy Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, acknowledges the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren, of England, talks with a rules official about his shot against a tent on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda chips out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Doug Milne and J.T. Poston speak during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy reacts after missing his first putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis, of Australia, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston talks to fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Emiliano Grillo lines up a putt in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Denny McCarthy reads the green in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener walk up the 18th fairway in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren shakes hands with Bo Hoag after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Scott Stallings walks off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Emiliano Grillo, left, and Denny McCarthy, right, walk off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates with caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren waves to the crowd in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston waves to the crowd on the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston, right, fiancee Kelly Cox, middle and caddie Aaron Flener, left, celebrate after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
