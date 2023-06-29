John Marx, columnist/reporter, Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
To the best of my knowledge:
Never trust someone who looks good in a passport photo. I believe I’m still a member of the Columbia Record Club. (Google it, young people). Fireworks … YAWN!!!!!!!! Colossal waste of time, money and energy. Sharks get an entire week and moms and dads only get a day. Huh? Zucchini pizza ain’t pizza. Do you know that feeling when you get into bed, fall right to sleep, sleep through the night and wake up refreshed and ready for the day? Yeah, me neither. How typical of Captain Combover to order food for the house and skip out. I, at least, saw former President Barack Obama pay for his Magic Mountains at Ross’s Restaurant. There are no annoying fruit flies with doughnuts? I’m just sayin’. You always respond to the grocery checkout person with a yes when they ask if you found everything you needed, because you cannot take it out on them for their company gouging you. We are all Olympic hopefuls. No man has ever won a game of “Dear, do you notice anything different about me?’’ (A buddy over coffee). I don’t know the secret to happiness, but I have never seen anyone angry coming out of a Whitey’s ice cream shop or Adolph’s Taco House. Nowhere in a job description does it say: “Must meet the emotional needs of co-workers.’’ Sadly some people are too fast for the wisdom that is chasing them. We all have that one friend or relative who believes a final boarding call is the perfect opportunity to get coffee. Living one’s life to the fullest should not involve exercise at 6 a.m. It is downright un-American the size and lack of frosting with Pop Tarts these days. First, they shrink the Big Mac and now this. I wonder if new parents realize they will fill out approximately 479,000 different forms in their child’s lifetime. There is no greater optimist in the world than the person that trusts someone else with the garden hose. Rumor has it they found Jimmy Hoffa and the recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken at Mar-A-Lago. The Geneseo Music Festival is a wonderful community event. Its queen pageant has been around for five-plus decades and is brought to life by some amazing people. Claudia Loucks, Catherine Rothschild, Jean Pritchard, Jane Scherer, Heather DeBrock, Pam Edwards, Sierra Brown Reed, Elizabeth Yeager and the world’s funniest emcees, Ashley Moore, Tille Moore and Mariah Hutchinson, do some amazing give-back for their community. The Cellar’s (Geneseo) large cut filet is the best steak I have ever had. My apologies to St. Elmo in Indianapolis, but you have been moved to second chair. Office cold is a different brand of cold. Bud Helpenstell, who passed recently, was an amazing man. He guided the local Pepsi distribution business with a constant eye on the community, working tirelessly to benefit youth and with the understanding that a handshake carried as much weight as any contract. He lived an honorable and caring life and I/we are better off by having had him in our lives. I used to sneak out of my house to go to parties, now I sneak out of parties to go to my house. I keep a neck brace and a sling in the garage just in case any neighbors or family show up in need of help moving. Two incomes, one child, a really, really good life. But it is not beyond me to add water to the bottom of a bottle of Dawn dishwashing liquid to make sure we get our money’s worth. The washing machine is much more important than the dryer, but the dryer is far more regal and arrogant. Relief is the text from the powers to be telling you that you do not have jury duty. Finally, recognition for Grimace. Long in the shadow of that dumb clown and The Hamburglar, it’s about time the true face of McDonald’s gets his props. The band “Geneseo Panic’’ is going to be a big deal some day. A really big deal. The late Steve Batterson gave his life to his job as a sports writer for the Quad-City Times. A wonderful, kind and understanding man, “Batts’’ was the consummate professional. I covered thousands of events with him and he was fair, he was accurate and he never put himself above the story. Journalism and the world as a whole, has lost one of life’s true gems.
Photos: Final Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks up to the scoring trailer with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy, left, celebrates with J.T. Poston, right, after Poston won the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston returned to the Quad Cities on Monday for JDC media day.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks down the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in the shade on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks down the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup reacts after sinking a chip on the ninth hole during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball in a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A boat is seen along the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup made perfect contact on this chip that he dropped on the ninth hole for birdie during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after missing his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Scensson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson looks down at his club after hitting off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Long hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson walks down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk past a Birdies For Charity sign during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with his John Deere Classic winnings, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks past his ball before taking his fourth stroke on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, speaks after the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, congratulates J.T. Poston on winning the 2022 John Deere Classic ahead of Sunday's trophy presentation ceremony at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston celebrates with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston, left, and volunteer chairman Pat Eikenberry pose with the John Deere Classic trophy Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, acknowledges the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, talks with a rules official about his shot against a tent on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda chips out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Milne and J.T. Poston speak during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after missing his first putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis, of Australia, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks to fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Emiliano Grillo lines up a putt in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Denny McCarthy reads the green in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener walk up the 18th fairway in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Callum Tarren shakes hands with Bo Hoag after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Scott Stallings walks off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Emiliano Grillo, left, and Denny McCarthy, right, walk off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates with caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Callum Tarren waves to the crowd in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston waves to the crowd on the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston, right, fiancee Kelly Cox, middle and caddie Aaron Flener, left, celebrate after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
John Marx is a former reporter and columnist for the Dispatch-Argus and The Quad City Times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!