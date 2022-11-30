MARX: Traditions are a thing of the past

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While penning today’s sermonette, I stopped and completed a Cyber Monday transaction.

On Sunday …

My early Cyber Monday buy was like the car-dealer hustlers and retail outlets still in business, giving you Black Friday deals from Halloween until Christmas.

I just paid half-price for something that after shipping was far from half-price.

It’s as bad as the hustle that is Christmas music on radio stations beginning the day after Halloween.

Ah, new traditions.

You can have them.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I encountered the word “tradition’’ hundreds of times. Announcers during Thanksgiving day parades, family events at Thanksgiving, Notre Dame/USC football on my wedding anniversary, and assorted other rituals that still have a rightful place in our world.

Paula Abdul lip-syncing is an oldie but a goodie.

Before I get too far into today's offering, it is not lost on me that it is 2022 and fast-paced, up-tempo, need-it-this-second is how we live.

There is no time, for many, to do things the traditional way.

I understand the cultural climate and all the nonsense that has engulfed our world and in particular, our country. I used "nonsense" because this is a family newspaper and I cannot use the full term for B.S. And, despite my birth certificate reading "Dinosaur," I believe I am in tune with the modern world on most, if not all, fronts.

I know the pandemic was/is real, that Captain Combover lost the election to the old dude who is costing me thousands each day, but hope and help is on the way with the dude that currently resides in the Florida governor’s crib.

I realize “tradition’’ has become just another worn-out word. However, I refuse to give in.

I miss Black Friday shopping, watching crazies camp out or line up at stores at o'dark-30, waiting to save $200 on a television marked up much higher than the $200 you were saving. Or the battle between mommies over the one toy little Bobby or Susie just has to have. Heck, I volunteered for nearly three decades to chronicle the craziness for these pages and sites just to be part of it. It was, in my world, therapeutic and humorous.

All this on the heels of the Thanksgiving newspaper, still an important part of our landscape, filled with ads for the stores offering Black Friday deals.

It was people, sometimes at their worst, but most times at their best, just wanting to be among others, enjoying the kickoff of the Christmas season. What I would give to poke fun at a gaggle of females wearing goofy Christmas sweaters and furry reindeer antlers atop their heads.

That day or weekend, you would either buy your Christmas tree or retrieve the tree and all your decorations from the basement and go all Clark Griswold.

I have lived in the world’s greatest neighborhood for 19 years, but there should be a constitutional amendment that bans all Christmas decorations being put up until Thanksgiving. Taking down silly Halloween stuff Nov. 1, and replacing it with Christmas decorations should be illegal.

Just a moment ago, I broke from writing and purchased another gift online. Clicked on the item, put it in my cart and paid for it with my credit card. Again, I dropped a curse word or six at the cost of the shipping to make sure I had the gift in the next 3 to 5 business days, wanting to avoid the holiday scramble we put the postal folks and assorted other delivery outlets through this time of year.

What I did, however, was boring, it was without adventure and really much thought about the gift.

There as a time when me and four to six of my favorite yahoos, would meet at a local thirst-aid station during the Christmas season, our sites set on finishing all our shopping in one night, with intermittent stops for food and libations.

The adventure would span six or seven hours, including various malls — you remember malls? — with me as the group’s sober wheel man and stopping at about four watering holes.

To the best of my knowledge, gifts were purchased, though many of the group concentrated on the beverage part of the night. It was our answer to the Black Friday shopping ladies with the ugly sweaters and antlers on their heads.

Traditions.

They are a thing of the past.