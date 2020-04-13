MARX: Turn on the lights to honor students, teachers, staff

A strong possibility exists spring sports seasons will be lost, band and choral competitions shuttered and events like prom and graduation postponed, with options - hopefully - at a later date.

There is, it should be noted, a strong trend locally at making sure high school seniors have a graduation ceremony and a prom. To that, though, there is a strong possibility seniors in both states, have walked a high school hallway for the final time.

If they have, it's time we said thank you.

If the respective bans are lifted and things go forward on May 1, then a mid-May stadium lights celebration would be a welcome addition to a band concert or athletic a event that night. If there is a handle of the coronavirus by the end of April, May 15 would be the perfect day to raise the roof and toast everyone with a flip of the switches.

To fend of haters — and you know you're out there — let's address the $150 it will cost to light up local stadiums for 20 minutes. Take those dollars from a sports budget, from the money saved by not paying softball or baseball or soccer officials for a Saturday's worth of games, and pay the bump in each outlet's utility bill.