MARX: Turn on the lights to honor students, teachers, staff

The idea for today's sermonette is not mine.
It was tried successfully in Texas, Montana, Colorado and in Iowa City. I believe it would be a great gesture of solidarity and thanks if we followed suit.
Let there be light.
Lots of it.
At stadiums across the Quad-Cities, turn them on. From Moline to Mercer County, from Geneseo to DeWitt and all points in between, turn on the lights.
Pick an evening after 8, maybe a Friday in the middle of May or the first of May or sometime in April. Just do it. Pick a day and time and flip those respective switches. Light up places like Pleasant Valley High School, Moline's Browning Field, Davenport's Brady Street Stadium, East Moline's Soule Bowl, Rock Island Public School's Stadium and Augustana College, just to name a few.
Recently, schools in Iowa City turned on the stadium lights of their respective high schools — for 20 minutes — to honor high school seniors for their positive approach to the coronavirus battle. The significance of the 20 minutes was for the Class of 2020.
In Colorado, the #BeTheLightCo, has featured schools across the state turning on stadium lights in a show of solidarity and thanks as we deal with the coronavirus.
Even with e-learning, much of the spring semester has been lost. There areno guarantees if students locally will be back in classrooms on May 1, the scheduled school return date in Iowa and Illinois.
A strong possibility exists spring sports seasons will be lost, band and choral competitions shuttered and events like prom and graduation postponed, with options - hopefully - at a later date.
There is, it should be noted, a strong trend locally at making sure high school seniors have a graduation ceremony and a prom. To that, though, there is a strong possibility seniors in both states, have walked a high school hallway for the final time.
If they have, it's time we said thank you.
If the respective bans are lifted and things go forward on May 1, then a mid-May stadium lights celebration would be a welcome addition to a band concert or athletic a event that night. If there is a handle of the coronavirus by the end of April, May 15 would be the perfect day to raise the roof and toast everyone with a flip of the switches.
To fend of haters — and you know you're out there — let's address the $150 it will cost to light up local stadiums for 20 minutes. Take those dollars from a sports budget, from the money saved by not paying softball or baseball or soccer officials for a Saturday's worth of games, and pay the bump in each outlet's utility bill.
If schools are not session, take that mid-May Friday and tell the world — especially high seniors — we are behind you, we appreciate you and things will be OK.
Now, let's flip some switches.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.