MARX: We all have a hideaway/getaway joint we're missing

Steve's, nestled along Rock Island's 17th Street and 2nd Ave., is "that'' place. It ranks with the barber shop and the coffee houses for information, tips and general b.s., served by some of the world's foremost b.s.'ers. For information, it beats the internet and covers two states.

In the old, old days, I gauged my evening by the late-night neons of Steve's. Those days, thankfully, are done. Today, I can solve all the world's issues no later than a 3 p.m. lunch.

Like any neighborhood joint, Steve's has a pecking order. It's like the cool table inside the school cafeteria or the seat next to the lady with the salt water swimming pool at the trendy coffee house. You want to be in that spot, the one with all the laughter, the cool kids and the updated comings and goings.

At Steve's, the cool corner is just to the right of the front entrance. It sports two stools — sometime three — but a third stool is pushing things. On the working side of the bar — declared out of bounds to the newbie or casual customer — is where three, sometimes four, of the movers and shakers stand. What they move and what they shake is beyond me. But they are always there. I swear they work in shifts.