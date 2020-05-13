MARX: We all have a hideaway/getaway joint we're missing

There isn't much special about it.
A straight bar, 20 seats maximum, with four high-top and always wobbly tables.
It has help-your-self shelled peanuts to the right and popcorn to the left of a never-closed storage closet. One-armed bandits (slot machines) rest next to the big picture window, because gaming revenue is much better than anyone being able to see in or out of the place.
I guarantee it's Zoom-free.
Some days Steve's Old Time Tap is too dark, others too light. It's never warm enough. Thirty below, thirty above, 85 and sunny — it's always freezing. When it comes to the owner, lack of heat in the joint brings out his miserly best.
Thing is, it's home. And I miss it.
Well, home away from home; the great escape, not just for me, but a boatload of others. It's a neighborhood gin joint, a place for spirited conversation, decent food and more spirited conversation. It's not far from where I work and every staffer in the place treats you like Norm from the TV show Cheers when you walk in.
The only thing missing is a sign: "Thin-skinned types need not enter.''
"If we cannot solve your problems, we certainly can create some for you,'' is the go-to line for one of the corner-of-the-bar mainstays at Steve's. Before the coronavirus shut us down, I was a regular at his thrice weekly 2 p.m. comedy show.
Steve's, nestled along Rock Island's 17th Street and 2nd Ave., is "that'' place. It ranks with the barber shop and the coffee houses for information, tips and general b.s., served by some of the world's foremost b.s.'ers. For information, it beats the internet and covers two states.
In the old, old days, I gauged my evening by the late-night neons of Steve's. Those days, thankfully, are done. Today, I can solve all the world's issues no later than a 3 p.m. lunch.
Like any neighborhood joint, Steve's has a pecking order. It's like the cool table inside the school cafeteria or the seat next to the lady with the salt water swimming pool at the trendy coffee house. You want to be in that spot, the one with all the laughter, the cool kids and the updated comings and goings.
At Steve's, the cool corner is just to the right of the front entrance. It sports two stools — sometime three — but a third stool is pushing things. On the working side of the bar — declared out of bounds to the newbie or casual customer — is where three, sometimes four, of the movers and shakers stand. What they move and what they shake is beyond me. But they are always there. I swear they work in shifts.
By seniority and his ability to make everyone laugh, one patron — the joint's lead jester — sits on a bar stool in the mover/shaker area holding court. He is my favorite.
My relationship with Steve's is unique, having spent enough money in it over 40 years to pay for it. It has, however, earned me food-ordering privileges (items not on the menu) and a lifetime cool-corner pass. That I get a hard-plastic glass for my diet soda even on days when plastic cups are used bar-wide, is a sign of my rank inside the walls.
For those who don't need a get-away joint, I applaud you. Me, though, I need people, from all walks, even if I must get made fun of from a safe, social distance of six feet.
You never know how much you miss hanging out until you can't.
