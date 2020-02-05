MARX: We all know someone who used to be an Andy Reid

Today's sermonette begins in the neighborhood of 8:30 p.m. Sunday past.
A tad under eight minutes remain in Super Bowl LIV, and my heart is in a strange place.
I'll be OK if the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl, but I don't want the 49ers to win. Betting has nothing to do with it.
I'm rooting for Andy Reid, the mustachioed, cheeseburger-loving, Hawaiian-shirt-wearing head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. After 20-plus seasons as a head coach in the National Football League, Reid was back in sports' biggest game for the first time in 16 years. In 2004, Reid's Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots.
This time, though, Reid — who now has 222 wins as a National Football League head coach — is in danger of losing his second chance at immortality. His squad is losing 20-10.
I can hear the "experts.''
"His tombstone will read: 'Great coach, even better dude. Could not win the Big One.' "
I don't know Andy Reid, and I don't believe that even in his Green Bay days and my sports-writing days that we have been in the same stadium.
You have free articles remaining.
What I do know is he's my kind of guy. We are the same age. We chuckle at our waistlines and often declare our affection for food and lack of love for shirts and ties.
I admire that his players adore him and other coaches love working with and for him. He can laugh at himself, but he is really good at what he does. Reid is loyal to a fault and human — just like you and me. He has dealt with the drug addiction of two sons, and he lost one to a heroin overdose in 2012.
Everyone knows someone who has been where Andy Reid was with eight minutes to go in Super Bowl LVI. An amazing guy/gal, always in your corner and willing to drop everything to help you, but can't get over the big-moment hump. Whether it's in coaching or in life, when it's their time to shine, they come up short, although it's not because they don't care or work hard.
That was Andy Reid, taker of blame in defeat, spreader of wealth and accolades in victory.
The knock on Reid was that after all his successes, he had yet to win the Super Bowl as a head coach. Not that he had turned two franchises from losers into winners and that he was out of work only 48 hours after losing his job in Philadelphia. No one cared that the guy who fired him in Philadelphia called the folks in Kansas City to talk on his behalf.
Andy Reid was a shade over eight minutes away from continuing to be Andy Reid.
Right or wrong.
Then, good won over evil. Somewhere, someone got it right. The good guy, the one we all turn to when he need help, got the lift he needed.
Andy Reid is no longer Andy Reid.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.