MARX: We are a better world because of Mike Zeglin

To the best of my knowledge:
- The CDC recommends the Chicago Cubs finish in last place in 2022.
- Taco Bell is offering a chance to join a taco club for $10 per month. For an additional $5, the Rolaids and Tums club comes with it.
- Never trust someone who says: “I prefer the cold.’’
- I just bought my wife the three-plain-bagel-special at Kwik Star. Don’t tell me I don’t know what makes a woman happy.
- No one told me 2020 was going to last three years.
- I sure talk a lot of crap for a dude that tells his buddies he listens to “Pink.’’
- There is no record of anyone keeping a new year’s resolution. Waste of time.
- Bill Ruthhart, the best news side newspaper reporter the Quad-Cities has ever produced, is leaving the Chicago Tribune for the New York Times. Ruthhart, a Rock Island High School grad, is thorough, he is accurate and he is dedicated to being the gatekeeper for all that is right with journalism. There is no agenda with his reporting, just fact-based with a sincere eye for what the reader wants, from unbiased reporting. Hats off, Billy.
- We drive more carefully with food in the passenger seat than we do with a human sitting there.
- Teslas are ugly. And so are new Cadillacs.
- Pete Davidson is proof chicks dig the funny dude.
- The award for being the first legislator to publicly take credit for the new I-74 bridge goes to Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. Come on. That said, I would still vote for her for President.
- “Because I said so,’’ remains the universal comeback for all parents no matter what age their children might be.
- We all have that one friend who needs to be in a relationship simply for supervision.
- “This one time…’’ Is always followed with: “At band camp.’’ At least by my circle of juvenile friends.
- My wifi goes out more than I do.
- You know there are Chicagoans who voted for Joe Biden who are rolling over in their graves at the ridiculous scam that is food prices and the hustle that is a gallon of gas. Inflation is at its highest since 1982. Come on, man.
- We are in the throes of a pandemic, but the Illinois’ governor had time to make a commercial regarding his re-election? How arrogant. Did he do that on company time?
- Thank goodness it will be another 12 months until we see or hear from Mariah Carey.
- I solve my problems like everyone else. I ignore them until they go away.
- “No, I don’t have rewards.’’ "No, I don’t want rewards.’’ “No, I don’t want to be upsold after I just spent $50 at your store, either.’’
- A credit card, a driver’s license, a comb, windshield wiper fluid, a fingernail, defroster on max and seat warmers on high and just waiting, are all ways I scraped ice from the windshield of my cars. Don’t act like you haven’t.
- When a teenager responds to your question with a “Huh?’’ they are stalling, searching for an answer. Don’t let them get away with it. They heard you.
- Scorestream is the worst app in the history of sports apps. If I see “abracadabra’’ in an online headline again, I’m going to burst.
- Distance runners realize we are no longer food, right?
- There is no car wash in the history of car washes worth $32. None. Especially if you are located in Rock Island, Ill.
- “Resting’’ one's eyes after turning off the alarm is a dangerous game to play.
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa said: “I am the guy golf companies pay not to use their equipment.’’ I understand.
- Due to the ridiculous price-gouging, gotta-get-back-what-we-lost-immediately mentality by every grocery outlet under the sun, the five-second rule has been increased to 8.1 seconds.
- My late mother, God rest her soul, was a hard-nosed, detail-first consumer. She could not be hustled or swayed and saw through any salesperson who was not genuine and sincere. She adored the late Mike Zeglin for his honesty, his integrity and his humor. Every appliance and television to grace her home was purchased from Zeglin’s and she grumbled at those who bought their goods from anyone but Zeglin’s. Why? She had nothing but trust and faith in Mike Zeglin, who treated everyone as if they were members of his family. We are a better world because of him.