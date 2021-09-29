MARX: We make mistakes, then we march ahead

Moreno, the best race director around, is ultimately responsible. He is the guy out front — though he is the most non-out front guy in an out-front world — and it all falls in his lap. No one knows that more than Moreno.

But in true Joe Moreno fashion, he owned up to the mistake, did his best to compensate the affected runners, has told anyone who will listen what kind of amazing race Pence ran, and vowed — about a thousand times now — to fix the issue.

And he will. This is where the criticism should stop.

What happened was malice-free human error. I’m sorry it did with something attached to the place I call home. The Washington Post, the Chicago Sun-Times and other big city outlets just to name a few, felt it necessary to run with the misfortune as well.

It’s news. I get it.

To that, we — and this is a “we’’ thing Quad-Citians — have to wear the mistake.

What I can assure all involved is this will never happen again. Moreno will tirelessly work to fix the issue, assure the volunteer he is needed for marathons of the future and push ahead. This will not stop him from next year’s Quad-Cities Marathon being the great event it has become.