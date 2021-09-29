MARX: We make mistakes, then we march ahead

Mistakes happen.
Hey, I am the “mess-up’’ king of the world.
You own up to the mistake, you do your best to assist those you have wronged — and Joe Moreno — he of the highest character — and the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon — have owned the mistake.
You glance slightly back at what went wrong, but you must move on.
I am painfully aware of what happened to two Kenyan runners at the recent marathon, where a guide cyclist led the two Kenyan runners — who likely would have finished 1-2 — down the wrong stretch while running on Arsenal Island.
It caused them to miss a section of marathon roadway and led to the disqualification of Kenya’s Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet. The mistake paved the way for Tyler Pence, head track and cross country coach at the University of Illinois Springfield, to capture the crown in a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds, becoming the first American to win the race since 2001.
Pence's 5 minute, 9-second pace for 26.2 miles was amazing. He was rewarded with a check for $3,000.
Yes, the mistake was costly for the two Kenyan runners, one of whom is working hard to bring his family to America and chase the American dream. I get that. Three thousand dollars is more than the $2,000 Moreno gave both runners as an in-kind gesture for the mistake that cost one of them a marathon championship.
Moreno, the best race director around, is ultimately responsible. He is the guy out front — though he is the most non-out front guy in an out-front world — and it all falls in his lap. No one knows that more than Moreno.
But in true Joe Moreno fashion, he owned up to the mistake, did his best to compensate the affected runners, has told anyone who will listen what kind of amazing race Pence ran, and vowed — about a thousand times now — to fix the issue.
And he will. This is where the criticism should stop.
What happened was malice-free human error. I’m sorry it did with something attached to the place I call home. The Washington Post, the Chicago Sun-Times and other big city outlets just to name a few, felt it necessary to run with the misfortune as well.
It’s news. I get it.
To that, we — and this is a “we’’ thing Quad-Citians — have to wear the mistake.
What I can assure all involved is this will never happen again. Moreno will tirelessly work to fix the issue, assure the volunteer he is needed for marathons of the future and push ahead. This will not stop him from next year’s Quad-Cities Marathon being the great event it has become.
Moreno cares, sometimes to the point of exhaustion. He is runner-friendly, he is a sponsor’s dream, and is loved and respected by his own running community. Ask him how many texts and emails he has received from race directors across the country telling him they have his back. He won’t share that number, but it’s higher than I can count.
Should this have happened?
Not a chance. But what it cannot do is keep someone — anyone — from volunteering at an event that makes a difference in our community. It takes approximately 1,500 volunteers to run this little PGA golf tournament we hold annually in Silvis and several hundred to make the marathon work. It takes volunteers to man the concession stand at a high school football game, where every dime matters. We need volunteers.
Please, to all of you who give of your time to better our community, step forward and make the race better. Think about revenue generated by the event and the impression we make on outsiders who come to be a part of it. Think about being part of something special.
Sadly, we are a bitter society, divided on so many fronts. It’s fashionable in today's world when a mistake happens to pounce, to belittle and poke as many holes in the subject as we can. Frankly, I’m exhausted from the hate.
Just this once, let’s try the other avenue. Let’s move forward, better train those involved so this does not happen again, and invite the affected parties back for another go-round on us.
We must march ahead. We should look back only to make sure the next marathon is the best ever.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com