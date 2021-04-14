MARX: What the puck? This Quad-Cities man built a replica of the new I-74 bridge. It's also a shuffleboard.

It sits, rather stately, at the end of Joe Gende’s workshop.
All 18 feet and approximately 1,300 pounds of it. A replica of the new I-74 span.
Its gorgeous bent arches — a signature woodworking trait of the man behind the project — are a perfect bent blend of black walnut and red oak. The surface, created to resemble traffic lanes, is a perfect polished maple. The wired cables — strung on each side of the structure — are as precise as its polished and blocked four concrete bases.
It is a spitting image…
It is also one of a kind, easily the first replica of the new I-74 bridge and for sure the first hand-crafted wooden replica of the span that is a competition-true shuffleboard table.
The project is Gende’s handiwork, a lifelong Quad-Citian, who heads a German-led engineering company based in Clearwater, Florida. With Covid-19 restrictions at every turn, Gende, 56, spent much of the last six months working remotely from his Moline-based office/workshop.
The extra at-home time allowed the unique project to be brought to life.
“My summer hobby is golf,’’ Gende, one of life’s truly good souls, said with a wide grin. “My winter hobby is woodworking and I have been working remotely for the past year and never had to make the full-time move to Florida,’’ Gende added, noting he has made numerous trips to Clearwater just to stay close to the rest of his staff. “We have found a way not to have to use the space we have in Florida office-wise and that has allowed me to work from home and do this in my free time. Still, though, I fly down and tend to whatever might be needed.’’
The idea for the unique I-74 span shuffleboard table is Gende’s, a creative sort with an engineer’s eye for detail and methodical, make-sure-it’s-perfect outlook toward any project he tackles.
The handcrafted span is an extension of the dozen or so shuffleboard tables Gende has already brought to life. Some have been sold, some donated to his favorite cause — the Father Mirabelli Heritage Ball at Alleman High School — and some have been shared with friends who are shuffleboard enthusiasts.
“I made one for the Heritage Ball and the family that was outbid for that one asked me to build them one,’’ said Gende, a dedicated, give-back type, who doubles as the Alleman Booster Club president. Today, Gende’s Moline-based office/shop is half-filled with plants he is cultivating for an upcoming booster club plant sale.
“So that kind of got the ball rolling.’’
The table — the one for the family outbid at the Heritage Ball — came with a happy — albeit strange — ending.
Working in his basement and following all regulation specifications for the competition shuffleboard table, Gende was precise in every step, meticulous in construction and calculation, including making the table the maximum allowed for a regulation-length shuffleboard table, 22 feet.
Every detail covered...Save for how to get the board out his basement.
“We were so worried about getting it into their basement I forgot that I had to get it out of my basement,’’ Gende said, chuckling at the work that went into transporting the table. “I had to take out an entire window to get it out of my basement and break things down just to get it into their basement.’’
Gende’s I-74 shuffleboard table project began in October of 2020 and after 400-plus hours of details and construction — is a day or two away from completion. What began with an idea and a rendering from the real span’s architect, is ready for the public. Though Gende did not share an asking price, he hinted with labor, the project — to the right buyer — could command upward of $10,000.
But money to Gende is secondary, maybe further down the list of priorities. Finding the right home is what’s important.
“A high-end bar-eatery close to the bridge would be the perfect place for it to be housed,’’ he said. ‘We have to remember it still is a game table. Maybe a hotel overlooking or with a tie to the bridge. I have had one offer for it and the person hasn’t even seen it, only some family and select friends have, but it’s someone I know and trust to give it a great home in his business.
One of the goals is for those who designed the new bridge to see my span and for people in the area to get a glimpse of it,’’ added Gende. “ It’s not a thing that you can move from place-to-place because if its size and weight.’’
When the public sees the project, it will be floored. The attention to detail and craftsmanship is off the charts.
Here’s hoping the real thing is built as well as Gende’s span.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com