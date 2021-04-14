MARX: What the puck? This Quad-Cities man built a replica of the new I-74 bridge. It's also a shuffleboard.

“We were so worried about getting it into their basement I forgot that I had to get it out of my basement,’’ Gende said, chuckling at the work that went into transporting the table. “I had to take out an entire window to get it out of my basement and break things down just to get it into their basement.’’

Gende’s I-74 shuffleboard table project began in October of 2020 and after 400-plus hours of details and construction — is a day or two away from completion. What began with an idea and a rendering from the real span’s architect, is ready for the public. Though Gende did not share an asking price, he hinted with labor, the project — to the right buyer — could command upward of $10,000.

But money to Gende is secondary, maybe further down the list of priorities. Finding the right home is what’s important.

“A high-end bar-eatery close to the bridge would be the perfect place for it to be housed,’’ he said. ‘We have to remember it still is a game table. Maybe a hotel overlooking or with a tie to the bridge. I have had one offer for it and the person hasn’t even seen it, only some family and select friends have, but it’s someone I know and trust to give it a great home in his business.