MARX: What was the best Super Bowl commercial? Pringles, hands down.

To the best of my knowledge:
- Ketchup makes life better. Don’t judge.
- The Pringles commercial was the best Super Bowl commercial. Be honest, we all have been there.
- I played sports so I would have numbers to use in passwords the rest of my life.
- I have realized the 55 miles-per hour speed limit posting is simply for decoration on the new I-74 span. I love the bridge, but it’s more like Cordova Dragway Park on that thing. And twice daily I am as guilty as the next dude.
- “You’re killing me, Smalls,’’ is the best movie line ever. Ever!
- Jennifer Lopez has collected more rings than Tom Brady. And speaking of Brady…You don’t have to have liked him or the teams he played for, but you have to appreciate how he approached his craft. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is a poser in the greatness discussion and should never be mentioned with Brady. Dude is six rings short.
- A politician is someone who opens their mouth to change their feet.
- Gas or groceries this week? You decide. Thanks, Joe.
- The Super Bowl halftime show ranks right up there with Prince’s halftime show. Snoop could have carried the show himself.
- Joe Rogan should play Neil Young as his podcast’s music.
- “Strange’’ is that moment you realize people are laughing at you and not with you.
- We have replaced the $5 birthday card with the $125 “Happy Birthday’’ sign in the front yard.
- The older your child gets, the more they appreciate you. What’s cool is to hear them say it.
- Cooper Kupp is a dude.
- “You cannot cross the ocean until you lose sight of the shore,’’ is the best thing I heard last week.
- Some people sound so much better with their mouths closed.
- If you fail to convince, always confuse.
- There has to be a statistic for how much time people waste wondering if it’s a good enough cardboard box to keep.
- The funniest thing I heard last week was from a dude over coffee: “I have had far less trouble with the Bermuda Triangle than I was led to believe I would have.’’
- My retirement plan hinges on having a successful son.
- It’s amazing that the person in charge of names for men’s cologne and body sprays actually draws a salary. The same goes for ad reps that convince their bosses the Super Bowl commercial they are paying for is good.
- For the past two years I have been standing 5-feet- 8 inches away from people. Sorry.
- When your advertisement breaks into my video or your pop up interrupts me reading your news site, I automatically hate your product.
- I have wasted at least a year of my life staring into the fridge.
- They came no finer than the late Bob Ontiveros, Mike Duffy and Mitzi Collins.
- Saturday, Feb. 19, the Quad City Ice Hockey Club will play host to the Cedar Rapids Roughriders for the Genesis Cup. The annual “grudge’’ match is set for 11 a.m. at the Taxslayer Center. This is the 11th year of the prep hockey contest that raises funds for a variety of Genesis programs. In all, an amazing $107,000 has been raised through ticket sales, jersey auctions, silent auctions, bake sales and raffles from this annual backyard scrap between two of the best high school hockey clubs in the Midwest. The contest has benefited breast cancer research, the Genesis Heart Institute, the Genesis Cancer Initiative and numerous other tremendous health-related entities. There is also a QC Blues alumni contest slated for 5 p.m. that day at Davenport’s River’s Edge. I cannot say enough about a great organization, filled with first-rate – and talented – kids and families, doing great work in the community. Hats off.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.