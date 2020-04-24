Marx: Who knew Elton John kept a piano in his driveway

To the best of my knowledge:
- Dealing with COVID-19 has taught me that "normal'' is just a cycle on the washing machine.
- According to the garbage bins of my neighbors, I'm pretty sure Iowa is in the middle of a statewide shortage of Captain Morgan rum, Grey Goose vodka and wine in a box.
- My son acts a lot like his mother. Take that, karma.
- Who knew Elton John keeps a piano in his driveway?
- You just know a mask-wearing bank teller wants to say: "Give me all your money.''
- I have learned a woman's "I'll be ready in five minutes'' is the same length as a man's "I'll be home in five minutes.''
- John Legend has the best pipes of anyone in today's music world.
- Michael Jordan needed Scottie Pippen.
- If you are going to be a television reporter locally, at least learn how to pronounce the last name of the Moline mayor correctly when doing a report.
- Have you noticed the sober guy orders the food for everyone in the car. Hopefully he is the one driving.
- I'm getting my wife a barrel of crude oil for Mother's Day.
- Fear is still having money left on a TJ Maxx gift card and not knowing if and when I will get to use it.
- A big day at my house...We are turning the fridge temperature setting up a notch. I'll have a press briefing at 3 p.m. today to announce.
- The Class of 2020 really doesn't want to see our high school photos on Facebook. Seriously, it doesn't. Really, stop!
- "I don't know whether it's too late for coffee or too early for alcohol anymore.'' (A friend in a recent phone conversation).
- We all have a friend or relative who remains the problem to every solution.
- "For every male action, there is a female over-reaction.''
- Aunt Becky might not go to jail? Nah, Aunt Becky's going to jail.
- The world would be a better place if we all had race car beds.
- The world needs more Rob Gronkowskis. I'm just sayin'.
- If I were Joe Biden, I'd ask Michelle Obama to be my running mate. It's the only chance he has.
- Can someone explain why none of the political types that made a recent trip to the Rock Island Arsenal were not wearing protective masks?
- The Moline Library is an amazing place. Here's hoping its shutdown is short.
- Black Hawk College made the perfect choice in Arnie Chavera as its athletic director. He is bright, has shown his commitment to the school and is an amazing leader. He will take all the great work Gary Huber did for three decades to the next level.
- "The fastest land mammal is a toddler who has just been asked what's in his mouth.'' (told to me by a father of a 2-year old).
- You want to cut down on concussions in football, stop allowing players to head butt a teammate after something good.
- Having Dave Levora and Darren Pitra back on the radio (93.9 FM) is a good thing.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
