MARX: You cannot keep a griller from his grill

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It rests — covered ever-so neatly — in the southeast corner, on the back deck of Casa de Marxie.

The tools of the trade, boxed like prized dueling pistols and locked in a garage cupboard, are waiting to be turned loose.

An apron, you ask? Don’t be silly. Professionals — well, wannabees like me — don’t need aprons.

During the winter months, I often stare at it with hope that spring will arrive and eventually turn to summer, and bring with it all that goosebumpy nostalgia stuff that goes with hope.

It has a name. I call it “Betty,’’ like my car, which is also “Betty.’’ We only use two nicknames at my house — “Betty’’ and “Bessie,’’ and only for cars and grills.

My all-time favorite was “Bessie,’’ a green Cadillac de Ville we used to bring “Shoeless’’ — just four days old — home from the hospital.

We had a new car, all of six weeks old named “Betty,’’ but my bride refused to allow her son in anything but “Bessie,’’ her car, which was bigger than most Florida-based retirement condos.

“Bessie’’ lasted way beyond 150,000 miles. Today, it would take a small business loan to fill its gas tank. She was, however, the best ever.

But I digress.

“Betty’’ is my grill, a gas-fueled — don’t play the "charcoal’’ or “wood-chip’’ game with me — dynamo going on year No. 10. If I want an extra dose of something, I wrap a few wood chips of my choice in some foil and make magic. Otherwise, gas remains king.

There is a trick to “Betty’’ only seasoned professionals — those with singed forearm hair — can understand. The ignition wick/switch on her gave way long ago and — well — lighting her is always a unique experience.

Just for reference, singed arm hair is cool.

It also signifies the grilling season has arrived.

Hey, I am a griller and a grilled-food junkie.

Am I the best?

No, but I can hold my own. Whether it’s a family dinner or a party where everything — right down to the perfect number of browned corn kernels and the right amount of barbecue sauce slathered over an unsuspecting chicken wing — I can handle it.

“Betty’’ and I are always up for a challenge.

I am a second-generation griller/arm-hair singe-er. You name it I’ll grill it. Red meat, chicken, seafood, brats, sausage, corn on the cob (nothing better). If it can be charred or hold barbecue sauce, I’m willing to throw it on the grill, singe up some arm hair and go to work.

I learned from my grilling father (no apron) that in the 1960s-'70s, wealth was not gauged by the size of your bank account or number of fancy cars you had. It was determined by whether your gas grill was built into your patio. I will also wonder why the backyard gas lamp that every house of the 1970s had, sat 5 feet from the grill. Apparently OSHA wasn't a thing back then.

It must be noted, I am a price-complainer. The biggest. Gas, food, utilities, cars, a thousand other things these days, etc. I complain. I am aware Americans are getting fleeced by grocers and the four major companies that control prices for what I throw atop “Betty’s’’ surface. I am also up to speed on propane companies gouging us just for the right to do something we love.

Anger and frustration aside, I will not be deterred.

Who cares if we have lights on the house and the cars are without gas? Tell the bank the last couple of years of mortgage payments might not find their way home.

Why? Because I’m going to grill. I will singe hair, politely or not so politely — massage an 8-ounce filet, bring to life as many chicken breasts as my credit score will allow and toss and turn a bevy of brats and sausages until someone gives up. I will gently brown some of Iowa’s eatin’ corn just to prove I can.

You cannot keep a griller from his grill.

Or an arm from being singed.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.