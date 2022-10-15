MARX: You meet some great people along the way

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To the best of my knowledge:

Absurd is the new normal.

In addition to its ridiculous self-checkout, Hy-Vee is now going to have us unload trucks, cut meat, make doughnuts and scramble our own eggs in its overpriced cafe.

I talk a lot of smack for a dude that leaves the light on in his bathroom every night.

People hate happy people.

The wonders of the Zip-Loc bag never cease to amaze me.

I cannot pass a Fruit of the Loom display without chuckling, recalling the vintage TV ads. Dudes actually got paid to play fruit. Amazing.

The world needs more people like Miss Iowa, Bailey Hodson. I had a recent sit-down with her, and she is impressive. Iowa is in great shape with Hodson as its spokesperson.

We all have that one person in our lives that karma has missed, but we are hoping it will get them on the second go-round.

Greg Gutfield and Kat Timpf are the best combination on television.

I killed nothing. Those plants in my office could not handle life in an up-tempo world.

I’m great at keeping secrets because I cannot remember what someone tells me 15 minutes after the conversation.

I know lots of people who can drive a stick. At the top of a broom.

They could be about to pull the plug in my life support and I’d still crave Alfano’s Pizza.

Albert Pujols made the summer fun.

There is no limit to things I can fail to notice until it is too late.

I will sell out but never buy in.

Due to the ridiculous scam that is the cost of an egg, the Easter Bunny has filed for Chapter 11. What a hustle.

“I was told we must embrace our mistakes, so my wife hugged me.’’ (A longtime pal over coffee.)

It’s always a victory for me when I remember where I’m going and why.

“Adam Levine was also texting me.’’ (a 20-something female to her friends joking about the Maroon 5 singer being in trouble for texting women outside his marriage. It was overhead in the line at the Moline Target).

One is a career politician with really bad hair plugs The other is a career hustler with an ego the size of Montana and the worst combover in the history of the world. Neither should be running a country as great as ours. Please, Mike Pence, step up. Please.

If social media had an idiot filter … . The possibilities are endless.

When you say “have a good day,’’ and the person on the other end says “have a great day,’’ the “good’’ day person feels as though they have failed in the positive-outlook department.

There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing Iowa, Michigan and Kentucky drivers.

The coolest thing I heard this week was: “A Twitter thread cannot replace a thought-provoking book.’’

Classless attack ads and millions of dollars spent to discredit someone — and most times they are ridiculous — all while kids in Iowa and Illinois are going to bed hungry. Some folks need to look at themselves in the mirror.

I was not dropped on my head as a baby, but I have been making up for it ever since.

If ignorance is bliss, Captain Combover and Uncle Joe Biden should have wide smiles on their faces.

I don’t live in Illinois, but I would vote for Mike Thoms. I live in Iowa and will vote for Kim Reynolds and Mike Vondran. I’d also vote for Craig Cooper if I lived in his district. I have no time for the impostors.

Like many of you my age, I was raised by cartoons.

My junior high PE class taught me square dancing in eighth grade. Well, it’s been five decades and not one hoedown has ever broken out in front of me.

High school marching bands in the Quad-Cities are as good as anywhere across two states. Anywhere. End of discussion.

No matter how foolish you feel at times, don’t ever forget that Little Red Riding Hood couldn’t figure out a wolf in drag wasn’t her grandmother.

“Until death do us part has always sounded a bit on the extreme side.’’ (Divorced male friend at lunch.)

The late Ed Welvaert, who passed recently at age 93, was all that was great about giving back. Between my work as a sports writer, as a columnist, coaching high school football and baseball, and now doing television, I have spent four decades at local high school events. Every school out there has great boosters, but each school has a core of four or five that are there for every project. Every project … .

For almost seven decades. Welvaert, along with Cliff Quick, Ken Moore and Bernie Mahieu were that way for Moline High School. Welvaert was the single greatest pork-chop cooker in Western Big 6 history and ranks in the top five all-time locally in volunteerism. His Telephone Pioneers were also amazing, forever giving back to the community. Welvaert always gave me that: “You’re not from Moline’’ grumpy look every time I saw him and then I got a handshake that hurt my hand and a bear hug. What a great man. He is missed on so many fronts.

Bettendorf’s Joey Dwyer has accepted the position as play-by-play voice of the SPHL’s Macon Mayhem. Dwyer, who will do all 56 of the Mayhem’s hockey games this season, handled voice duties last season for the Quad City Storm. The son of local radio legend Greg Dwyer, Joey Dwyer did college soccer and men’s and women’s basketball for ESPN during his college days at ISU as well as working at the college radio station. Dwyer possesses a great voice, is versed in hockey and is a tireless worker. He will excel at whatever he does in the broadcasting world because of his talent and a tremendous work ethic.