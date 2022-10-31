John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Amazing’’ is not the only word that can be used to describe all that is Terry Austin.

It is, however, at the top of the list.

Humble to a fault, Austin, a 24-karat gem on all fronts, has found a passion and her calling in leading the local Quilts of Valor contingent. For the past decade, Austin, of East Moline, has passionately mixed dedication, desire, care and understanding to respectfully pay tribute to those who served our country.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., at the Quad City Botanical Center, Austin — and a band of 70 caring and kind volunteers she lauds at every turn — will preside over 90 Quilts of Valor presented to local veterans, recognizing and thanking each for their commitment to their country.

The 90 quilts to be shared during the group’s annual Veterans Day celebration will bring the number of local veterans honored through the program to over 2,000.

That’s right, 2,000. Amazing, huh?

Quilts of Valor is a national nonprofit foundation. According to its website, quilts are awarded to military service members and veterans who have been touched by war. A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime award.

Locally, those who bring Quilts of Valor to life, have done so with grace and passion from that first stitch a decade ago.

“It is my calling,’’ Austin said in response to the off-the-charts work she, volunteers and the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild do in bringing to life Quilts of Valor, then in presenting them to those who stood firm in defending our nation.

“It began — and I have shared this before, with my husband, and he was sick at the time — urging me to be part of this, to honor the selfless sacrifice so many have made,’’ added Austin, who is celebrating 10 years with Quilts of Valor. “Over 2,000 here in the Quad-Cities have been shared and over 324,000 nationally. Hours and hours of great care, love and respect go into each quilt in designing and then in bringing it to life. You know, someone might not have been thanked for his or her service along their path and this simply a way to do that.’’

This year’s celebration — just before Veterans Day — will be an emotional time for Austin. Each ceremony brings memories of her husband, the stories of those who receive a Quilt of Valor and knowing the care that goes into every quilt made. To personally wrap the honored veteran in his or her quilt, brings Austin an unmatched feeling of joy.

“It should be noted, there is no pressure put on any veteran to receive the Quilt of Valor,’’ said Austin, who came from a military family and had a son who served honorably. “None. And some decline, and that’s their right. Some accept and share nothing about their story. We don’t ask. Others are willing to take time and tell us about themselves and their service.’’

Austin says she has seen — and had shared with her — the impact the quilts have had on those who receive them. She talks about the wife of a veteran who deals daily with PTSD — and when struggles find him — he gains comfort and calm as soon as he wraps himself in his quilt.

“That touches your soul, a story like that,’’ Austin said. “There are so many stories that make this rewarding. You hear history being told, one about a man who fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Then there was the story from another veteran who was serving on the USS Missouri the day the Japanese surrendered at the end of World War II. You get history book stories. I cannot begin to describe how rewarding it is to hear and learn history from those who lived it. It truly is an honor.’’

For those who don’t know the time, effort and care that goes into bringing a Quilt of Valor to life, Austin says catching the presentation ceremony is a perfect opportunity to see just how special it is.

“I get emotional after the amazing (barbershop) Chorbusters sing the national anthem and then go until the songs of all the service branches,’’ Austin said. ‘And then you see all the people that make this special, who do it because their hearts tell them it’s the right thing to do. And getting to honor those who allow us to honor them with a quilt. … Well, you just have to see it. It’s an amazing day.’’

If you have spent a minute or a day with Austin, you know her well-intentioned heart beats in a always-positive and giving way. And for as long as she is able, Quilts of Valor will be part of her life’s routine.

“So, so fortunate to be able to do this,’’ Austin said. “Surrounded by so many amazing people and getting the opportunity to honor and thank those who served, It’s special on so many fronts. I’m honored to do it and make it my calling.’’

As noted earlier, amazing only begins to describe Terry Austin and Quilts of Valor.