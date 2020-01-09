Need a stress buster? Count on the always-reliable PB&J

For 45 minutes, I have been strangely taken by a documentary on the love affair between former NFL player Andre Rison and the late rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes on the A&E channel.
When sleep eludes, weird is obviously my partner.
Rison was a pro football star who went broke. Left Eye was his girlfriend, known as much for torching his Atlanta home as her music. She died in 2002 from injuries suffered in a car wreck in Honduras.
It is 2:40 a.m. on a recent Wednesday. Why am I awake?
Maybe it's the threat of war or the fact that Christmas bills are due. Maybe it's the stress of making sure that the two who are sleeping upstairs are taken care of.
I pace from room to room, looking for answers. Television usually calms me, but the strange relationship between Andre and Left Eye is hardly soothing. Interesting, strange and a shade sordid, but not soothing.
I stop at the closet that houses non-frozen foods in my house. ("Pantry'' sounds so 1930s farmhouse-ish.)
Before me is a jar of Jif peanut butter. Three steps away in the fridge is a cold jar of Welch's concord grape jelly. I swear the jelly is calling my name.
You have free articles remaining.
As corny as it sounds, there is nothing better than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, done the way it should be done. None of this no-crust, machine-made stuff, but real peanut butter, made with something I'm sure is bad for me, topped with jelly. Specifically, Welch's concord grape jelly, same thing I used when I was a kid.
For a short misguided time in high school, I used honey as a grape jelly substitute, but I soon saw the error of my ways. And I don't go for strawberry or mixed fruit or any of that other nonsense. It's Welch's concord grape jelly and Jif peanut butter, creamy over crunchy most times.
I won't put up with any discussion of the merits of alternate peanut butter choices. Choosy mothers chose Jif when I was a kid, and I choose Jif today. It's my sandwich and my column, and I'll endorse whatever brand I want to endorse.
It must be noted, I am not a Johnny-come-lately to PB&Js. They were my go-to as a kid when things were good and bad. They were there when I was slithering with the snakes and had nothing, and they are there today when I am blessed with good fortune.
To make my mind-relaxing PB&J, I slather a glob of Jif atop whole wheat bread, making sure to cover the corners, and dab an extra glob in the sandwich's center.
I spread the Welch's concord grape jelly on top, avoiding the corners. I do not want corner drip on the first bite. I'm famous for putting too much jelly on one side, causing that day's shirt to become a casualty of poor jelly spreading.
In two minutes, I have a reliable, soothing and tasty snack. At 3:20 a.m., Left Eye and Andre have been replaced by ESPN and a calmness only a PB&J can provide.
Looking at the clock is the last thing I remember.
You can always count on a PB&J.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.