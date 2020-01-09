Need a stress buster? Count on the always-reliable PB&J

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For 45 minutes, I have been strangely taken by a documentary on the love affair between former NFL player Andre Rison and the late rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes on the A&E channel.

When sleep eludes, weird is obviously my partner.

Rison was a pro football star who went broke. Left Eye was his girlfriend, known as much for torching his Atlanta home as her music. She died in 2002 from injuries suffered in a car wreck in Honduras.

It is 2:40 a.m. on a recent Wednesday. Why am I awake?

Maybe it's the threat of war or the fact that Christmas bills are due. Maybe it's the stress of making sure that the two who are sleeping upstairs are taken care of.

I pace from room to room, looking for answers. Television usually calms me, but the strange relationship between Andre and Left Eye is hardly soothing. Interesting, strange and a shade sordid, but not soothing.

I stop at the closet that houses non-frozen foods in my house. ("Pantry'' sounds so 1930s farmhouse-ish.)

Before me is a jar of Jif peanut butter. Three steps away in the fridge is a cold jar of Welch's concord grape jelly. I swear the jelly is calling my name.

