Plastic gloves, sanitized pens and nice tips: On the front lines with a Quad-Cities delivery driver

The rain, annoying at every drop, rolled down Ron Moses' cheeks, his maroon Happy Joe's work shirt soaked.
Slowly and steadily — Moses' style — the 30-plus year pizza-making and pizza-delivering veteran carefully placed a pair of filled warming bags into the back of the tiny white Chevy Sonic.
As Moses turned the key to the compact car, heavy metal from what was the station of choice of the delivery man from the night before blasted bigger than the car itself.
"Long live Meagadeath,'' I said.
One of the Milan Happy Joe's longtime managers, Moses, a nice man who can talk about most anything, is, along with other Happy Joe's employees and scores of other drivers across the Quad-Cities, battling the COVID-19 outbreak. On this day, he is pressed into double duty as pizza maker and delivery dude.
"We have 38 employees,'' Milan Happy Joe's owner Dave VanDerGinst said. "With the mandate to shutter bars and restaurants, we are are down to managers and me, offering our menu for pickup and delivery only. Tough times.''
Wednesday, in Day 2 of the Illinois shutdown, Moses was in familiar territory.
"I've done this (delivery) countless times over the years,'' he said, just before the first of several morning and afternoon drop-offs.
We covered trips to Milan, southwest Rock Island, Fyre Lake and Sherrard, all part of the Milan Happy Joe's delivery sector.
"If it were a normal day — and normal has gone out the window — we would have a daily delivery guy," Moses said. "Today, it's me.
The handling and delivery landscape in the food industry has changed since COVID-19 has consumed our lives.
When working in the Happy Joe's kitchen, Moses dons plastic gloves and changes them each time he touches anything not food-related. It's standard operating procedure. In the past, once the pizzas are boxed and placed in warming bags for delivery, the gloves came off.
Not any more.
Now, when Moses arrives at a delivery destination, he will be armed with plastic gloves and sanitized pens for customers using credit cards.
"Every pen used goes back in the sanitizing bucket and each pair of gloves is tossed,'' Moses said. "Gloves worn and sanitized pens for every stop.''
Despite being a roll-with-the-punches kinda guy, Moses did grow impatient with his delivery-car gloves. "Tough getting them to separate so I can put them off,'' he said, keeping a lot calmer than his car-riding partner would have played it.
Rolling in the Sonic — with 100,000-plus miles on it — Moses had no idea how customers in a world dominated by COVID-19 fears would react at each stop.
"Come on up, the hand sanitizer is at the top of the steps,'' said one of two kind and friendly office leaders at Stop No. 1, Flex Pac, a southwest Rock Island-based packaging company.
"Nice job on the gloves,'' the second office leader said as she tipped Moses $10.
I thought to myself: Is it always this friendly in the delivery world?
Then I realized Moses was armed with vittles and was three minutes early on the 20-minute order-to-delivery time he told the Flex Pac crew.
As rain pelts the tiny car, I realize two things:
The car I'm riding in was built with a much better sound system than defroster, and the late, great Chris Farley would have a field day with Moses and I rolling heavy in the tiny car.
But, hey, long live Motorhead.
"Dude, I'm wet and I'm cold,'' I say to my man Ron. The rain, as we walked up the ramp to Milan's Quad City Pet Care, "is kicking my backside, but it has no effect on you. What gives?''
"Gets really hot in that kitchen at Happy Joe's,'' Moses said. "I'm enjoying this.''
As soon as the door to the pet care shop opened, props again were tossed Moses' way.
"That's a great call,'' the company spokesperson said of his plastic gloves. "I like that. And you can save your pen, I'm going to use my own.''
Rock Island's Jordan Thoms lives just off southwest Rock Island's Ridgewood Road. Cheerful and upbeat when he opened the door to his home, you could tell the 13-plus hour drive from Copper Mountain, Colo., the day before, had taken a toll.
"We were excited to use my dad's place and get a chance to do some skiing,'' Thoms, who is the son of Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms, said of the spring break trip. "But when we got there — and it was a long drive to get there — they decided to shut everything down. So we drove home. Here we are. Everyone's been great about it.''
Moses took pity on Thoms.
"Poor guy looks beat,'' he said, just after handing Thoms his large half cheese and half Canadian-bacon-and-sauerkraut pizza. "What a chore (the drive) that must have been.''
At 5 p.m., after doing double duty, Moses gave way to a night delivery driver.
"Maybe the metal-head?'' I thought.
Long live Iron Maiden.