Plastic gloves, sanitized pens and nice tips: On the front lines with a Quad-Cities delivery driver

"Come on up, the hand sanitizer is at the top of the steps,'' said one of two kind and friendly office leaders at Stop No. 1, Flex Pac, a southwest Rock Island-based packaging company.

"Nice job on the gloves,'' the second office leader said as she tipped Moses $10.

I thought to myself: Is it always this friendly in the delivery world?

Then I realized Moses was armed with vittles and was three minutes early on the 20-minute order-to-delivery time he told the Flex Pac crew.

As rain pelts the tiny car, I realize two things:

The car I'm riding in was built with a much better sound system than defroster, and the late, great Chris Farley would have a field day with Moses and I rolling heavy in the tiny car.

But, hey, long live Motorhead.

"Dude, I'm wet and I'm cold,'' I say to my man Ron. The rain, as we walked up the ramp to Milan's Quad City Pet Care, "is kicking my backside, but it has no effect on you. What gives?''

"Gets really hot in that kitchen at Happy Joe's,'' Moses said. "I'm enjoying this.''

As soon as the door to the pet care shop opened, props again were tossed Moses' way.