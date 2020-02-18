Marx: Scouting serves a purpose. Here's hoping it survives

On a frosty November night in 2019, after driving 10 miles of Godforsaken highway, I reached Preemption's United Methodist Church, home of Troop 425, Boy Scouts of America.
Inside, I found all that was good about Scouting in the form of six freshly minted Eagle Scouts: Milan's Kyle Yeater and Joshua Eberts, Reynolds' Blake Robinson, Matherville's Ryan Hoexter, and Viola's Brett Pope and Joshua Gibson.
Wonderful men, all of them. Each involved in Scouting for more than a decade. Six men I'd endorse for a college scholarship or a job.
On Monday, the 110-year-old Boy Scouts of America organization filed for backruptcy in Delaware. It cited lawsuits linked to sexual abuse allegations and the organization's failure get out in front of the problem, as well as a nationwide decline in enrollment, as factors in its financial problems.
Despite rumblings for a year that the Boy Scouts organization at the national level was struggling, the news came as a shock.
In a post on its Facebook page, Boy Scouts of America said the Chapter 11 filing will help it equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come. The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide compensation for those harmed.
Locally, Illowa Council/Boy Scouts of America is moving forward.
"Nothing has changed here,'' said Jeff Doty, chief executive officer of the Illowa Council.
Illowa Council/ Boy Scouts of America, a nonprofit, serves nearly 5,000 young people from 13 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. It has done good work for over 100 years.
In 2019, 88 Illowa Council Scouts earned the rank of Eagle Scout, providing over 8,400 hours of service during their Eagle Scout projects. In addition, Illowa Council chapters provided 1,000 hour of community service locally in 2019.
"We reached over 6,500 young people through our services locally a year ago,'' said Doty, a Ferguson, Mo., native, adding that Scouting was his motivation to seek a better opportunity growing up. Doty is an Eagle Scout.
"Every Monday in a church basement or a schoolhouse, there is something good happening through Scouting,'' Doty added. "I invite people to go to our Illowa Council Facebook page and read what has been and what is being done at the national level. ''
Good aside, there is no wiggle room when it comes to stealing the innocence of a child. You can't just write a check and make everything go away. To its credit, Boy Scouts of America continues to make amends for its mistakes and has worked to prevent such atrocities from happening again.
I believe Scouting, its 2.2 million members and its million adult volunteers have a place in America. It must, however, win back our trust.
Bill Michaels, a longtime morning disc jockey on local radio station WXLP-FM (97X) and an Eagle Scout, agreed.
"For me, it was all about structure,'' Michaels, half of the morning duo of Dwyer and Michaels, said. "Scouting handed you a blueprint: Follow the plan, and this is the result you can expect. Some of the steps in the plan included things I had never done and things I didn't want to do. But along the way, there were lots of steps I anxiously anticipated and liked. Those more than compensated for the lame requirements.
" 'Citizenship in the Home' didn't spark much passion with many 12-year-old boys in my friend circle. Certainly not me. To be the first in my family (to reach Eagle Scout) took more effort and work than anything I'd committed previously to in my life, and it was absolutely worth it."
When I want to believe there is hope for Scouting, I think back to that cold night in November and Troop 425 Scoutmaster Dave Hoexter. He is part comedian, part disciplinarian, part man with a plan. He helped the Eagle Scouts I met establish a foundation, through Scouting's core values, that would prove beneficial to all in the future.
In addition to Dave Hoexter, six other adults were on hand that night, parents of some of the Eagle Scouts and other members of Troop 425. They were there to assist, to oversee, to help. It was a safety-in-numbers situation, something I believe should be taking place in troops everywhere.
Michael said in order for Scouting to survive — and he believes it will — two things must happen.
"It needs to get its own house in order and insure it stays that way,'' he said. "It must operate under the core tenets that made Scouting great and resist the constant social pressures demanding it comply with external definitions.
"How they achieve that is a tall order," he added. "We live in an age where people can't even agree on who goes into which bathroom. And simply making the observation puts one at risk of being stamped with a 'hate' branding iron.''
Here's hoping Scouting survives.
Columnist John Marx