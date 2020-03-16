Strange happenings these days

* "We have Charmin, does that mean we are rich?'' - the 16-year-old who lives in my house.

* The length of one's evening shower is a direct result of one's day. I ran my house dry on Friday the 13th.

* For 35 years, I have skipped out or made some ridiculous excuse why I couldn't work, just to watch March Madness. Now, I'm sneaking out to watch Shark Tank? Something's wrong. March Sadness.

* At least Bernie — whose last day as a presidential candidate is Wednesday — doesn't hide the fact he is bald, Joe.

* The dude that loses his contact lens always expect someone else to find it.

* Bad tippers are the guys who usually ratted you out in high school.

* I think its OK to finally remove the instructions from shampoo.

* If you have ever used a dive-bar bathroom, there are no germs that scare you.

* If they push college graduations back, who will buy all the Subarus in May?

* I went to McDonald's and got the same thing I have been getting to eat during Lent the last 20 years — a stomachache.