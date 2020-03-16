You are the owner of this article.
Strange happenings these days
To the best of my knowledge:

* I believe you can avoid the coronavirus by never playing Justin Bieber music. It's saved me so far.

* You messed up, Mr. President. You know you did, and your country is paying dearly for it. My goodness, dude, step up.

* There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing anyone who sings in the morning.

* If you buy enough cheese you won't have to buy toilet paper.

*If you are going to have a sign at your business that gives time and temperature, at least get the time right.

* Almost $23 for a car wash is a bigger ripoff than an order of french fries, a fountain soda or a $12 salad.

* Champion jelly bean jar counter should be resume-worthy.

* Every office has a dude who thinks turning water into coffee is some kind of superpower.

* Teenagers have the time management skills of a carrot.

* "I have decided to stop exercising and learn the art of photo-shopping.'' (fat guy next to me at lunch)

* It's always better that you didn't notice than the fact you didn't remember.

* We all have a list of people we hope self-quarantine...Forever.

* "We have Charmin, does that mean we are rich?'' - the 16-year-old who lives in my house.

* The length of one's evening shower is a direct result of one's day. I ran my house dry on Friday the 13th.

* For 35 years, I have skipped out or made some ridiculous excuse why I couldn't work, just to watch March Madness. Now, I'm sneaking out to watch Shark Tank? Something's wrong. March Sadness.

* At least Bernie — whose last day as a presidential candidate is Wednesday — doesn't hide the fact he is bald, Joe.

* The dude that loses his contact lens always expect someone else to find it.

* Bad tippers are the guys who usually ratted you out in high school.

* I think its OK to finally remove the instructions from shampoo.

* If you have ever used a dive-bar bathroom, there are no germs that scare you.

* If they push college graduations back, who will buy all the Subarus in May?

* I went to McDonald's and got the same thing I have been getting to eat during Lent the last 20 years — a stomachache.

* Can someone explain why the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce believes it is should form a coalition and lead anything for COVID-19? Bring new businesses to the area, enhance the many great things local businesses do, but stay out of this. You are not our public guidepost.

* Unless you are a veteran, you should never speak in anything war-related, especially in sports. You are never "in the trenches'' or "at war with the opponent.'' Unless you wore the uniform, keep war analogies to yourself.

* I just experienced the strangest week in my 35 ink-stained and digitally created years in this business. And it's only going to get stranger.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

