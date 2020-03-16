Strange happenings these days

To the best of my knowledge:
* I believe you can avoid the coronavirus by never playing Justin Bieber music. It's saved me so far.
* You messed up, Mr. President. You know you did, and your country is paying dearly for it. My goodness, dude, step up.
* There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing anyone who sings in the morning.
* If you buy enough cheese you won't have to buy toilet paper.
*If you are going to have a sign at your business that gives time and temperature, at least get the time right.
* Almost $23 for a car wash is a bigger ripoff than an order of french fries, a fountain soda or a $12 salad.
* Champion jelly bean jar counter should be resume-worthy.
* Every office has a dude who thinks turning water into coffee is some kind of superpower.
* Teenagers have the time management skills of a carrot.
* "I have decided to stop exercising and learn the art of photo-shopping.'' (fat guy next to me at lunch)
* It's always better that you didn't notice than the fact you didn't remember.
* We all have a list of people we hope self-quarantine...Forever.
* "We have Charmin, does that mean we are rich?'' - the 16-year-old who lives in my house.
* The length of one's evening shower is a direct result of one's day. I ran my house dry on Friday the 13th.
* For 35 years, I have skipped out or made some ridiculous excuse why I couldn't work, just to watch March Madness. Now, I'm sneaking out to watch Shark Tank? Something's wrong. March Sadness.
* At least Bernie — whose last day as a presidential candidate is Wednesday — doesn't hide the fact he is bald, Joe.
* The dude that loses his contact lens always expect someone else to find it.
* Bad tippers are the guys who usually ratted you out in high school.
* I think its OK to finally remove the instructions from shampoo.
* If you have ever used a dive-bar bathroom, there are no germs that scare you.
* If they push college graduations back, who will buy all the Subarus in May?
* I went to McDonald's and got the same thing I have been getting to eat during Lent the last 20 years — a stomachache.
* Can someone explain why the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce believes it is should form a coalition and lead anything for COVID-19? Bring new businesses to the area, enhance the many great things local businesses do, but stay out of this. You are not our public guidepost.
* Unless you are a veteran, you should never speak in anything war-related, especially in sports. You are never "in the trenches'' or "at war with the opponent.'' Unless you wore the uniform, keep war analogies to yourself.
* I just experienced the strangest week in my 35 ink-stained and digitally created years in this business. And it's only going to get stranger.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com