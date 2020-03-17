Stuck at home? It's a great time to connect with old friends

My life, like everyone's, is teeter-totter-ish.
I pace a million paces and have asked "what's next?'' a million times. My shorts, like everyone else's shorts, are in a bunch, trying to do my part to stem spread of COVID-19.
Then came the call.
Immediate boredom beater and done safely from the comfort of my home.
"Just checking in,'' he said. "I'm trying not to go out and get in the mix too much, so I began looking at my phone. I've spent most of the day connecting with friends,'' he added. "I haven't felt this inspired in a while. I even mended a few fences. I'm taking a day away from the world, trying to stay out of the mix, but connecting with as many as I can. You should get on your phone and make some calls.''
Pick whatever cliche you want, but his message struck a nerve, hit a chord, if you will. With much of the world being placed on hold, I took my old friend's advice.
I "reached out" as the vintage phone commercial once told us. I connected with people I haven't been good at staying connected to. I "touched someone."
It was safe, it was secure — I hope — and it was the right thing to do.
I called the guy, who when his name pops up on my phone, I have to determine how much time I have that day to devote to his call. It's a guaranteed 30-plus minute call just to say hello, and sometimes I don't have that much time.
He's retired; I'm not. If he calls and I have time, it's a great day. I never believe we have enough time to catch up. I was wrong. We covered all we never have time to cover, including how much I hate the Cubs and he loves them, the poor social statement the "Amos 'N' Andy Show" made in its 12-year run on radio, and the merits a New Orleans-based jazz group he got himself hooked on. It was a great first touch.
I caught up with the one person who has seen it all, who knows where every skeleton hangs and all the bodies are buried. We begin every conversation with: "The statue of limitations has run out, right?''
Our lives have taken different paths to get where we are, but both shared how we are in a good place and it's important to enjoy the things we have, despite what's going on with the world.
We told each we can't worry now about what we missed out on by our young and foolish behavior. We also laughed for the better part of 30 minutes, much the same way we did in our younger years.
In a four-hour span I ran down a dozen people, all who have played some role in my life, and checked in on them. I even walked a shaky limb and extended an olive branch to a dude who was as surprised to hear from me as I was to dial his number.
With every call, there was an apology for not staying in touch as much we liked, but each conversation, even the tough one, was filled with the promise to stay close and to do a few things different down life's stretch.
It was therapeutic, and I observed social-distancing for a better portion of a weekend day.
I get it, with all that surrounds us, there is uncertainty. Is normal ever going to return? It will, I promise. Until then, though, if you are looking for a way to get through this mess and in a safe way, reach out and touch someone.
I did.
It worked.
It better equipped me to deal with the mess surrounding us.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.