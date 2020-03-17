Stuck at home? It's a great time to connect with old friends

He's retired; I'm not. If he calls and I have time, it's a great day. I never believe we have enough time to catch up. I was wrong. We covered all we never have time to cover, including how much I hate the Cubs and he loves them, the poor social statement the "Amos 'N' Andy Show" made in its 12-year run on radio, and the merits a New Orleans-based jazz group he got himself hooked on. It was a great first touch.

I caught up with the one person who has seen it all, who knows where every skeleton hangs and all the bodies are buried. We begin every conversation with: "The statue of limitations has run out, right?''

Our lives have taken different paths to get where we are, but both shared how we are in a good place and it's important to enjoy the things we have, despite what's going on with the world.

We told each we can't worry now about what we missed out on by our young and foolish behavior. We also laughed for the better part of 30 minutes, much the same way we did in our younger years.

In a four-hour span I ran down a dozen people, all who have played some role in my life, and checked in on them. I even walked a shaky limb and extended an olive branch to a dude who was as surprised to hear from me as I was to dial his number.