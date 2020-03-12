Tying the knot with an Irish flair: Willis, Perkins getting married at Irish Memorial

"It was sleeting and raining, and he was so snug and warm,'' Teresa said, noting St. Patrick's Day celebrations are a long-standing tradition with the Phelan-Willis clan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The names of Teresa's grandparents, Patrick and Dorothy Phelan, adorn the Irish Memorial in Davenport. They're among the contributors who helped bring the monument to life.

Teresa said it is the perfect spot for her and her fiance to exchange vows.

"Can't think of anywhere else I'd rather get married,'' said Teresa, who will share the day with her sons; four brothers; her sister; her father, Tom Willis; and other family members and friends.

A 24-karat gem with a great sense of humor, Teresa laughed when asked about her wedding reception, slated for Davenport's Arcade Bar.

"Kevin, for a minute, thought it could be small and quiet,'' she said. "It's not how it's going to be. It's just the way it is. I suspect there will be lots of people and lots of fun. And probably not too quiet."