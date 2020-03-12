Tying the knot with an Irish flair: Willis, Perkins getting married at Irish Memorial

Teresa Willis was greedy.
She wanted her wedding to Kevin Perkins at Davenport's Irish Memorial to follow the Gathering of Clan Luncheon Friday and precede participation in the Grand Parade XXXV Saturday.
Instead, at 3 p.m. Friday, only the best of the three events will take place. Willis and Perkins will exchange vows at the Irish Memorial at 2nd and Harrison streets, Davenport.
"We are still getting married," Teresa wrote in a text after the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A. canceled Grand Parade XXXV, the Gathering of the Clan luncheon and the Post-Parade Bash because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
This annual celebratory weekend remains close to Teresa's heart, even without its three biggest Irish heritage-themed events.
When Teresa was growing up, on days when Mary Lou (Phelan) Willis, Teresa's late mother, was celebrating St. Patrick's Day, she would pull Teresa out of North Scott High School early to be her designated driver.
Teresa once walked in Grand Parade, billed as the only bi-state St. Patrick's parade in the nation, while pregnant with her son, Quinn. Quinn was born two weeks later.
Teresa walked in another Grand Parade with her son, Marcelus, 6 weeks old at the time, in an over-the-shoulder sling. Marcelus is named after Teresa's grandfather, Patrick Marcelus Phelan.
"It was sleeting and raining, and he was so snug and warm,'' Teresa said, noting St. Patrick's Day celebrations are a long-standing tradition with the Phelan-Willis clan.
The names of Teresa's grandparents, Patrick and Dorothy Phelan, adorn the Irish Memorial in Davenport. They're among the contributors who helped bring the monument to life.
Teresa said it is the perfect spot for her and her fiance to exchange vows.
"Can't think of anywhere else I'd rather get married,'' said Teresa, who will share the day with her sons; four brothers; her sister; her father, Tom Willis; and other family members and friends.
A 24-karat gem with a great sense of humor, Teresa laughed when asked about her wedding reception, slated for Davenport's Arcade Bar.
"Kevin, for a minute, thought it could be small and quiet,'' she said. "It's not how it's going to be. It's just the way it is. I suspect there will be lots of people and lots of fun. And probably not too quiet."
Perkins and Willis met at a Labor Day party in 2018 in Iowa. She was headed back home to Colombia. Mo., where she serves as a concessions manager for Levy, the food and beverage group of the University of Missouri. Perkins is a political outreach specialist and former assistant football coach at Augustana College in Rock Island.
"We had to deal with distance for a while, but Kevin finally made his way to Missouri,'' Willis said of Perkins. "We were engaged in April of 2019.''
Willis had an inkling this year's annual St. Patrick Society events might be called off because of COVID-19.
"It''s going on no matter what, and my sons are giving me away,'' Willis said of the wedding. "We want people to enjoy how special it is.''
St. Pat's celebrations aside, it will be a great day for Teresa Willis and Kevin Perkins.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.