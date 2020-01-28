We all could learn something from this 12-year-old's guitar lesson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald Bernauer and shop owner Thad Shumaker have been tight for years, having worked together at Arconic. That was before Shumaker traded the 9-to-5 grind for his dream of owning his own custom guitar shop. Despite a bump or two in the road, the business is going gangbusters in its first year.

Gerald Bernauer said guitar lessons have bettered Evan's life on countless fronts.

"On every level, it's made a difference," he said. "You have Matt, who cares about him — an amazing musician — sitting across from him. It's so neat. Matt and Evan have a unique bond. You can hear in the way they talk with each other, because Evan trusts Matt. You can hear it in how far Evan has come playing the guitar. We can take a lesson from Matt's patience.''

Matt has students who range in age from 8 to 71 years.

"Evan wants to learn, and I love teaching,'' he said with a smile. "It's never about money ... though everybody can use some extra. It's about relationships. Evan found people (the Bernauers) to love and care for him, to protect him and make his life better. He makes my life better. I feel great after each lesson.''

Watching Matt and Evan connect and Evan improve with more than just music is a smile generator for Shumaker.