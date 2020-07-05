MARX: After 41 years, Better Life Nutrition in Moline will close its doors

For some, change is a smooth transition. Paul, one of life's good guys, still relies on a flip phone and does not have a home computer, yet is top-notch in the face-to-face world of sales and customer service. Tami is a whiz with customers as well, but is also a one-person IT, accounts payable and receivable department.

"She's been amazing,'' Paul said of Tami. "Now, though, she deserves the chance — and is ready — to pursue other opportunities. I'm still a face-to-face guy. I bought bikes from my friend Steve (DePron) when he owned Bike 'N Hike in Rock Island. I go to K&K Hardware (Bettendorf) and get my questions answered from someone I know. I go to Trevor True Value Hardware in Moline, because I know Butch Trevor and he will tell me exactly what I need.''

Though challenged by grocery entities jumping into the supplement and nutritional side of the game and some big box entities, Paul says he's OK with competition. What he and Tami could not defeat is the coronavirus.

"It's the inability to get product in a timely manner and sometimes only getting 50 percent of what we need,'' Paul said. "We've been thinking about stepping aside for a couple years, but the virus has made it hard to help our customers and pushed us to do it now.''