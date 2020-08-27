MARX: Bleich there to make sure neighborhood is clean

There is also time for reflection.

"I hear the birds chirp and the crickets while I am in prayer,'' Bleich says of his early-morning routine. "I'm with my thoughts and blessings when I'm out here.''

Sadly, the world is a shade sideways these days, but Bleich says in his many years of making Locust Street a better place there has been no trouble.

"No, people just let me do what I do,'' he said. "I don't come across too much that is strange. I found some money at Dunn Brothers (Coffee) a few years ago. People know I'm going be out here, and they all are great to me. The guy that hit my bike, he didn't want to fix the bike, but that was about it. He had to buy me a new one.''

The recent derecho made life tough on Bleich. What usually takes a day and four bags to clean up, took eight-to-nine bags and three days to complete.

"That was something,'' Bleich said of the storm and its 90 mile-an-hour winds that downed trees, power lines and destroyed property. "I'm just glad people out here are doing OK.''

Mother Nature will tell Bleich when the clean-up season is over, and for the first time in many years the coronavirus will keep him from his work as an election judge. He will, though, find a way to stay busy.