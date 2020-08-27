MARX: Bleich there to make sure neighborhood is clean

It's slightly before 6 a.m. on what would become a bright, sunny and desert-hot summer's day.
The tallish man picking up litter on the eastern tip of the Checkers fast food outlet on East Locust Street sports his signature bucket hat. His light blue face covering and an orange-and-lime green safety vest shine through the early-morning darkness.
Operating his trusty pick-up stick, George Bleich, 80, of Bettendorf, is 90 minutes into his daily four-hour shift.
He has walked west 2½ miles from Duck Creek Plaza in Davenport and begins working 2½ miles back, picking up broken glass, paper, bottles, cans, tree limbs, nails and cigarette butts.
Work? Not even close.
Passion? Exactly.
He used to ride his bike or jog from his home to Duck Creek Plaza, but 10 years ago he and the bike lost to a driver going the wrong way after nabbing a morning coffee. An arthritic right knee keeps Bleich, a veteran of 30 Quad-City Times' Bix 7 races, from running to his daily spot.
Still, though, you can set your calendar by Bleich and his beautification rounds.
"The number of cigarette butts is awful this year,'' says the retired school principal, who gave 41 yeas of his life to education, nearly a quarter century of those in Davenport schools. "I don't know what it is about cigarette butts this year, maybe because they don't put ashtrays in cars any longer. And there are a lot more nails, because everyone is getting new roofs.''
Every morning — save for the winter months — as he has for two decades, Bleich works to brighten and better a community.
"I cover five miles,'' said Bleich, the second oldest of 14 children born on a Nebraska farm. Engaging, humble, kind, crisp, a tireless volunteer and a great teller of stories, Bleich is also smart. He knows his longtime bride, Cindy, is the boss.
Despite having to pick up after a community, Bleich believes the Quad-Cities cares about its surroundings.
"People might not always do the right thing, but they do care,'' said Bleich, part of the local Area Maintenance Program, where Quad-Citians keep up specific stretches of local land. "Fritz Fuhs, a counselor at (Davenport) North High School, got me involved. It allows me to do my part.''
Aside from freeing his designated area of litter and debris, Bleich says there is a social aspect to his volunteerism.
"There are people who know I'm going to be here and they stop and talk,'' said Bleich, who was principal at Adams (nine years) and Jackson (10-plus) elementary schools during his administrative tenures. "People honk all the time and holler nice things. It's positive. I have regulars. I have people who allow me to put the trash in their (waste) containers. Between bottles, cans and everything, I fill about four bags each day. I look forward to talking to Gwen, my buddy 'Elk' and lots of other nice people.''
There is also time for reflection.
"I hear the birds chirp and the crickets while I am in prayer,'' Bleich says of his early-morning routine. "I'm with my thoughts and blessings when I'm out here.''
Sadly, the world is a shade sideways these days, but Bleich says in his many years of making Locust Street a better place there has been no trouble.
"No, people just let me do what I do,'' he said. "I don't come across too much that is strange. I found some money at Dunn Brothers (Coffee) a few years ago. People know I'm going be out here, and they all are great to me. The guy that hit my bike, he didn't want to fix the bike, but that was about it. He had to buy me a new one.''
The recent derecho made life tough on Bleich. What usually takes a day and four bags to clean up, took eight-to-nine bags and three days to complete.
"That was something,'' Bleich said of the storm and its 90 mile-an-hour winds that downed trees, power lines and destroyed property. "I'm just glad people out here are doing OK.''
Mother Nature will tell Bleich when the clean-up season is over, and for the first time in many years the coronavirus will keep him from his work as an election judge. He will, though, find a way to stay busy.
"The boss shut me down,'' he said, speaking warmly about his wife. "I spent last Christmas in the hospital with the flu and then pneumonia. But I'm good, and I'm having fun. This is a great way to stay young.''
And make a huge difference in a community.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
