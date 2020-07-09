MARX: Bruno, dude, it was a fun run while it lasted

Seriously, Bruno, what a trip. I understand your wanting to leave Wisconsin. Twenty three years ago, I spent six months one weekend in Sheboygan and have yet to recover. Seriously. The flat tire outside Milwaukee in the RV I was riding in didn't help things, but you get my drift. I mean it's craft beer, cheese, the Badgers, Packers and Brewers.

Yawnsville.

They say you were in Illinois after Wisconsin. Good choice, lots to do. I'm sure someone in Chicago asked you to vote, probably two or three times. Goodness, Bruno, please tell me you like the White Sox and not the Cubs? I hope you wore your mask.

I liked that you moved into Iowa, Clinton area, and set down some roots. I hope you stopped at Manny's in Fulton for tacos or pizza, before crossing from Illinois into Iowa. Clinton's a nice town, lots of woods, plenty of water.

Your next stop was Scott County. Sorry about the onlookers, dude. People have no clue about your temper. It's all good here, pal, despite the rise in COVID-19 numbers and some 20-somethings thinking it's spring break. You should have stopped for some eats, some rest and a dip. But I get it, you were searching for love.