Marx: Cafe Nest on schedule for Spring 2021 opening, gets huge boost from Huiskamp Collins

And Mahn's name kept coming up.

"I reached out to some friends and asked about innovative speakers,'' Huiskamp Collins said. "Someone said there is this lady in Rock Island and her name is Laura Mahn and there is this unique idea called NEST Cafe. So I found her on Facebook and then read up on her plan and thought this was the coolest thing I had ever heard. I sent this blank email and and explained my name was Heidi and asked of we could talk. Within 15 minutes ...''

Even better for NEST Cafe was a planned fundraising Zoom call that evening to which Mahn invited Huiskamp Collins to sit in on.

"She didn't want to be on the fundraising team because of the many boards she serves on, but she was willing to attend the virtual meeting,'' Mahn said of Huiskamp Collins.

In that meeting, Huiskamp Collins was wowed by what she heard and watched.

"It was in a half hour after Laura and I made contact,'' Huiskamp Collins said. "So I canceled everything to attend. And there were these passionate people at every turn. I'm a Rock Island girl and this was lighting me up. It was just meant to be.