MARX: Feisty and loved, Eleanor Roets celebrates birthday No. 103

The line of well-wishers and parade participants along Rock Island's 12th Street Friday, stretched five city blocks.
The reason?
Showing Eleanor Roets — a sparkling ray of sunshine on a cloudy day — love and respect in honor of birthday No. 103.
"Nope, no one told me about all this,'' Roets said through a surgical mask Friday afternoon at Rock Island's Friendship Manor, where she has resided since 2000.
Her response drew a monster laugh from those around her.
"I'm OK with it, I'm here,'' Roets said, noting she wasn't going anywhere — and no one from the outside was going to see her — before her hair was just right.
The Friday parade doubled as a thank you and a keep-your-spirits-up boost to all the residents at the Rock Island-based senior community
"It's a great way to show Eleanor we love and care for her, but that we love and care for all our amazing residents,'' said Julie Arndt, director of marketing for Friendship Manor. "This (COVID-19) is a battle and everyone here has been amazing in keeping each other safe.''
Arndt and Lisa Terry, the activities director at Friendship Manor, organized the celebration. Thinking of all involved, Arndt carried a six-foot stretch of jump rope to make social distancing measures were observed.
The star, though, was clearly Roets, who at age 103, is the oldest living member of Rock Island's Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-20, and — with help from Friendship Manor staffers — is working to stay healthy and safe as a nation battles the coronavirus.
"I feel good,'' Roets said.
Earlier Friday, Roets Facetimed with Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms, who called to wish her happy birthday. Mayor Thoms awarded Roets a city medallion and thanked her for being a lifelong Rock Islander.
"They had a nice chat,'' Terry said of Roets and Mayor Thoms.
When asked about secrets to a long life, Roets said there were none, but did mention living long enough to see her beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series was motivation. During the Cubs' run to capturing baseball's top prize in 2016, Roets wore a T-shirt that read: "I can't go (to heaven) until the Cubs win.''
"We used to go Chicago to watch them play,'' the widowed mother of two, said of the many trips taken to Wrigley Field through the years. "Now don't say anything bad about the Cubs.''
Midway through our conversation, Roets said she had a career in the newspaper business, that she worked the insert line at the Rock Island Argus. Though her actual wage was in dispute, Roets said: "It was after high school, but whatever it was, it wasn't enough money.''
Amen, Eleanor. Nothing's changed.
When asked if there was anything she wanted or needed for her birthday, Roets tugged on her jacket vest and pulled on the blanket that covered her.
"I'm good,'' she said. "I have what I need.''
The love and care showed to Roets Friday told you that.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
