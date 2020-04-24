MARX: Feisty and loved, Eleanor Roets celebrates birthday No. 103

The star, though, was clearly Roets, who at age 103, is the oldest living member of Rock Island's Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-20, and — with help from Friendship Manor staffers — is working to stay healthy and safe as a nation battles the coronavirus.

"I feel good,'' Roets said.

Earlier Friday, Roets Facetimed with Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms, who called to wish her happy birthday. Mayor Thoms awarded Roets a city medallion and thanked her for being a lifelong Rock Islander.

"They had a nice chat,'' Terry said of Roets and Mayor Thoms.

When asked about secrets to a long life, Roets said there were none, but did mention living long enough to see her beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series was motivation. During the Cubs' run to capturing baseball's top prize in 2016, Roets wore a T-shirt that read: "I can't go (to heaven) until the Cubs win.''

"We used to go Chicago to watch them play,'' the widowed mother of two, said of the many trips taken to Wrigley Field through the years. "Now don't say anything bad about the Cubs.''