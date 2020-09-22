MARX: Heartless political ads drive me bonkers

To the best of my knowledge:
- I'm told the Democrats have sent several U.S. Postal trucks to pick up ballots throughout Chicago cemeteries. Vote early and vote often.
- "It's only embarrassing if you care what people think,'' is the best advice I received in years.
- A woman saying, "I'm not mad at you,'' is like the dentist saying, "You won't feel a thing.'' (A buddy over coffee).
- I caught my son pouring the milk before the cereal. He now lives with an alien family that understands.
- Every group has that one dude who asks — every time you are out — what craft beers are on tap and what kind of salad dressing the eatery offers. The same dude that orders a Bud Light and thousand island dressing.
- Do not blame Mitch Trubisky Bears fans, blame the dude with the headset.
- You can put a dozen different fruits in a smoothie, but if you put one banana in that smoothie, it becomes a banana smoothie.
- A bee is willing to end its life just to cause you a measured degree of pain. We all have someone in our lives like that.
- "If 2020 were a drink, it would be a colonoscopy prep.'' (A guy behind me at a high school football game Saturday past.)
- The late Jack Wheeler might have been the nicest, most helpful high school coach I ever ran across in my years in this business. Wheeler, who passed last week, will be missed by many.
- Only in 2020 would going to Walgreen's for a flu shot with my wife be considered date night.
- Some people should not be notified when this quarantine this is over.
- I must be the only person it bothers that kids go to bed hungry and without shelter, but there is millions of dollars spent by PACs and candidate committees on senseless and untrue political ads. You would think Joni Ernst has a corrupt third eye on her forehead and Theresa Greenfield has a second nose that was paid for by dark money. If you have enough money, you can pretty much put what you want on a radio or TV ad. Make it stop!
- Semis win all ties, I get that. But I pay just as much in taxes as the dude who cuts me off — because he wants to pass another truck at 68 mph on a 70 mph stretch of road. You don't own the road, you — like me and the others who must defer because your trucks can squash is like bugs — rent it.
- I want to lose just enough weight so my hand will finally fit inside the Pringles can.
- Saturday past, I sat next to Dennis Voy, owner of radio station KMAQ and the 61 Drive-In at Maquoketa. Voy was broadcasting a high school football game 62 years to the day he broadcast his first high school football game. Amazing.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
