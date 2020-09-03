Marx: I missed Murder Hornets, right?

To the best of my knowledge:
- I missed the Murder Hornets, right?
- Captain Combover suggesting people in North Carolina vote twice is no big deal. Democrats in Chicago — dead and alive — have been doing it for decades.
- Today is another great day going to be ruined by responsibility.
- One universe, nine planets, 204 countries, 809 islands, seven seas and these are the two guys we have to choose from for president?
- I have long wondered what's the deal with birds and excitement at 5 a.m.
- Most days life's soup and I am a fork.
- Jabroni is now in the dictionary. Oh, the little victories in life.
- Putting a curfew on The District is a smart move by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.
- Every high school senior should know how to operate a rotary phone before they are sent out into the world. I'm just sayin'.
- Yesterday I wore something that fit me 10 years ago. Let's not make a big deal that it was a hat.
- Writing a grocery list is easy, remembering to take it with you is the hard part.
- There should be a constitutional amendment to change the packaging size of Pop Tarts from two to four.
- You are never too old for a Flintstone vitamin.
- Anyone who brings multi-grain chips to a party should not have been invited.
- The best neighbor is the one who waves when he walks past, but never stops to talk.
- If liars' pants really did catch on fire, watching politicians talk would be more fun.
- Your teenager's age is relative to the number of feet he or she stands away from you in public.
- Anyone named or nicknamed "Dewey'' has it going on. And remember, you can always count on a "Dewey.''
- Yes, I walked down the wrong way in the soda/Gatorade aisle at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee. Guilty. Who knew there were aisle cops?
- One of the more enjoyable hours spent in my ink-stained career was comparing notes with Sister Joan Lescinski about our respective ride-alongs with the famous Blue Angels. Here's hoping she enjoys her retirement and a much-earned break from the rigors of a running St. Ambrose University.
- "My essential oil is pizza grease,'' (a friend while taking medication for cholesterol issues).
- Much to my surprise, Spencer Gifts still exists. Who knew?
- The late John Thompson was much more than a basketball player turned Hall of Fame basketball coach. He changed lives.
- We all can relate to the Geico commercial about aunts. In some cases the commercial should be called: "Mother'' or "Mother in-Law.''
- Kwik Star rocks.
- Organic is a hustle.
- How do you NOT tip the delivery guy?
- The best produce is stand produce or from the neighbor down the block's garden. Nothing better.
- Not even Ranch dressing can fix broccoli.
- Legendary pitcher Tom Seaver passed this week. He and his 1969 Miracle Mets will forever hold a soft spot in my heart. It was a tough summer in 1969 until the Mets rallied past the *^$#& Chicago Cubs, won the National League East and then beat the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series. The Mets overtaking the Cubs brought huge joy to an 11-year-old who couldn't deal with the dreaded Cubs having success. Fifty-plus years later, that same 11-year-old still cannot deal with it.
- Sadly, I missed the passing of Marshall Douglas, who served many years as state's attorney in Rock island County. Douglas passed Aug. 18. He and Jim Teros were the two best state's attorney's the county has had in the last century. Like Teros, Douglas was tough, but was fair, realizing the courtroom might be the only place an individual is judged fairly. He never put himself above anyone, was self-made and might have loved being around stock cars more than he did practicing law. He will be missed.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
