MARX: It seems like our leaders are making serious decisions using a Magic 8-ball
VIEWPOINT

To the best of my knowledge:

  • It seems like our leaders are making serious decisions using a Magic 8-ball.
  • You mean 1989 wasn't 10 years ago?
  • There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing the playing — and listening to — of any song not sung by the original artist. Exceptions are anything Garth Brooks and Bob Seger have produced.
  • The garden hose in my back yard was the only sports drinks we had when I was a kid.
  • Time flies when you take two naps a day.
  • Where would we be without pasta?
  • You don't realize how old you are until you sit on the floor and try to get up.
  • "Alcohol increases the size of the send button on your laptop by 95 percent.'' (friend over lunch on the patio at Portillo's.)
  • Five Guys is overrated. Our community has not arrived as a true destination until we construct a White Castle. End of discussion.
  • Of course the Chicago Cubs are playing well, nothing is right about 2020.
  • Living on the edge at my age is only shaving the exposed areas of my facemask.
  • Blue cheese dressing has no real purpose in life.
  • My son decided he now loves avocados, so I will be taking a second job or selling him to pay for his latest most expensive habit.
  • Few things in life are more rewarding than a message-free evening while watching sports.
  • Serving size s what I say it is, not what the side of some silly can or box says.
  • The world needs more Dewitt, Iowas, a bright, shiny stop where modern mixes with the past. Cool town.
  • I'd rather have more stories than accomplishments.
  • I feel like Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield are members of my family. Make it stop.
  • Parenting is like playing a video game after you have skipped the tutorial.
  • My life begins each day as an omelette and ends up scrambled eggs.
  • Ninety percent of marriage is looking for something where one person said they put it and yelling to the other person it's not there.
  • If 2020 were a candy it would be black licorice (lady in line at Target)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci and Captain Combover go together like toothpaste and orange juice.
  • "I was told we should wash our hands like you just ate buffalo wings and you are putting on a wedding dress.'' (a friend over coffee)
  • Nancy Pelosi reminds my of my third grade principal. Didn't like her much, either.
  • My right big toe and the corner of my bed have a complicated relationship. Because of their inability to get along, I suffer.
  • If you are in need of an attitude adjustment or feeling sorry for yourself, think about Buffalo Chief of Police T.J. Behning and his long road back to a job he was born to have. Calling his return to duty after 24 surgeries and countless hours of painstaking rehabilitation inspiring is not doing it justice.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

