MARX: It's all fun and games until someone busts out your sixth grade picture
MARX: It's all fun and games until someone busts out your sixth grade picture

To the best of my knowledge:

  • The family cookout and swim party is all fun and games until someone busts out your sixth grade school picture. Then it's on.
  • "Dude'' is gender neutral.
  • Asking if "life could get any worse,'' was a rhetorical question, not a challenge.
  • If 2020 were an ice cream truck, it would be liver and onions. (dude talking to the young man wiping down the carts at Fareway in Bettendorf)
  • Halloween is the best. You can trespass on someone else's property and make a non-negotiable demand of the person who answers the door. (A 20-something female who overheard a bunch of us old dudes talking holidays over coffee).
  • "I'll see you in court,'' is the grownup version of "I'm telling mom.'' (told to me by an local attorney)
  • Kale tastes like bug spray, and cut and package watermelon from the grocery outlet is one of life's greatest scams.
  • I prefer to be called a "selective participator'' than being referred to as someone who is lazy.
  • The flower date box at Rock island's Longview Park is still the coolest display in the Quad-Cities.
  • Find me one person who hasn't kicked an ice cube under the fridge.
  • Some people will say the cookie jar is half full, some say its half empty. I say "who ate half my cookies?''
  • The older I get the earlier it gets late.
  • Earlier this week ESPN showed the Eagles in concert from the Los Angeles Forum. Keep soccer, bags tournaments and Australian Rules Football and give me more of that.
  • The dude that tells you to calm down is usually the one who got you riled up.
  • "Fully opened'' is redundant.
  • A woman has the last word in any argument. Anything after that is a new argument. 
  • I have a physical next week. Until then I will stop at every doughnut shop and pizza place that will have me. 
  • Sad is owning 20 pairs of reading glasses and sitting down at my desk at work and realizing none of them are here.
  • It's finally hot enough for everyone to complain how hot it is.
  • I'm waiting for one of the local TV stations to tell us how it staying on the air during our recent storm is the only reason we all survived.
  • Joe Biden believes he already selected a running mate. (shared over coffee).
  • I just finished a 14-day diet in 2 hours and 26 minutes.
  • I remain baffled by paper beating rock. I cannot throw paper and get your attention, but I can with a rock.
  • Shutting down the Mississippi Valley Fair for 2020 is the right call.
  • I before E except on Old McDonald's Farm.
  • I know some of you had fireworks catch your Christmas decorations on fire, didn't you?
  • If only they could fix the rest of Washington after getting rid of its football team's nickname.
  • Coal Valley is the Eldridge of Illinois or Eldridge is the Coal Valley of Iowa. Both are cool towns.
  • Nothing good can happen when you hear: "Is that enough duct tape?"

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

