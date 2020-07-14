MARX: It's all fun and games until someone busts out your sixth grade picture

To the best of my knowledge:
- The family cookout and swim party is all fun and games until someone busts out your sixth grade school picture. Then it's on.
- "Dude'' is gender neutral.
- Asking if "life could get any worse,'' was a rhetorical question, not a challenge.
- "I'll see you in court,'' is the grownup version of "I'm telling mom.'' (told to me by an local attorney)
- I prefer to be called a "selective participator'' than being referred to as someone who is lazy.
- The flower date box at Rock island's Longview Park is still the coolest display in the Quad-Cities.
- Find me one person who hasn't kicked an ice cube under the fridge.
- Some people will say the cookie jar is half full, some say its half empty. I say "who ate half my cookies?''
- The older I get the earlier it gets late.
- Earlier this week ESPN showed the Eagles in concert from the Los Angeles Forum. Keep soccer, bags tournaments and Australian Rules Football and give me more of that.
- The dude that tells you to calm down is usually the one who got you riled up.
- "Fully opened'' is redundant.
- A woman has the last word in any argument. Anything after that is a new argument.
- I have a physical next week. Until then I will stop at every doughnut shop and pizza place that will have me.
- Sad is owning 20 pairs of reading glasses and sitting down at my desk at work and realizing none of them are here.
- It's finally hot enough for everyone to complain how hot it is.
- I'm waiting for one of the local TV stations to tell us how it staying on the air during our recent storm is the only reason we all survived.
- Joe Biden believes he already selected a running mate. (shared over coffee).
- I just finished a 14-day diet in 2 hours and 26 minutes.
- I remain baffled by paper beating rock. I cannot throw paper and get your attention, but I can with a rock.
- Shutting down the Mississippi Valley Fair for 2020 is the right call.
- I before E except on Old McDonald's Farm.
- I know some of you had fireworks catch your Christmas decorations on fire, didn't you?
- If only they could fix the rest of Washington after getting rid of its football team's nickname.
- Coal Valley is the Eldridge of Illinois or Eldridge is the Coal Valley of Iowa. Both are cool towns.
- Nothing good can happen when you hear: "Is that enough duct tape?"
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!