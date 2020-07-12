Marx: It's your life, but I'm wearing a mask

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My favorite word as a youngster was "non-conformist.''

Whenever I messed up — and the list of foolish transgressions is miles in length — I'd pull it from my pocket.

"I'm a non-conformist.'' Like that was going to get me out of trouble.

My teachers were pleased I understood such a word, but still punished me when I did not conform to the norms expected of me. My parents also appreciated my approach and vocabulary, but still grounded me when I messed up.

You can imagine my stance when told to wear a mask the last four months.

It must be noted, I struggle with anything covering my nose and mouth. I'm claustrophobic, and battled my football helmet and catcher's mask for all the years I played.

I struggled mightily when wearing a helmet driving a race car or go-kart for work-related chores and came within seconds of bailing from the fastest 45 minutes of my life, riding with the Blue Angels, because I was in a closed cockpit, strapped and helmeted.

So now you know the back story. I loathe anything covering my face. To that, I also also love freedom and the choices I have the right to make. I am a "you-cannot-tell-me-what-to-do'' type. A non-conformist.