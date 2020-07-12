Marx: It's your life, but I'm wearing a mask

My favorite word as a youngster was "non-conformist.''
Whenever I messed up — and the list of foolish transgressions is miles in length — I'd pull it from my pocket.
"I'm a non-conformist.'' Like that was going to get me out of trouble.
My teachers were pleased I understood such a word, but still punished me when I did not conform to the norms expected of me. My parents also appreciated my approach and vocabulary, but still grounded me when I messed up.
You can imagine my stance when told to wear a mask the last four months.
It must be noted, I struggle with anything covering my nose and mouth. I'm claustrophobic, and battled my football helmet and catcher's mask for all the years I played.
I struggled mightily when wearing a helmet driving a race car or go-kart for work-related chores and came within seconds of bailing from the fastest 45 minutes of my life, riding with the Blue Angels, because I was in a closed cockpit, strapped and helmeted.
So now you know the back story. I loathe anything covering my face. To that, I also also love freedom and the choices I have the right to make. I am a "you-cannot-tell-me-what-to-do'' type. A non-conformist.
But also love my job, relish a stock market at 29,000 and get great pleasure out of dining out and sharing an evening with friends. I cannot go back to the way things have been since mid-March. Schools must be opened, businesses must be given a chance to flourish — including mine — and we must get on with our lives.
That said, whenever I am in an area with people, I have every intention of wearing a face covering. For as long as it takes.
I'm asking you to do the same.
I know...H Y P O C R I T E.
Why?
From Friday, March 13, until Friday, June 26, you couldn't get me to wear one. If someone in Illinois demanded it, I did not enter their business. Never even thought about wearing one in Iowa. "We'll ride this until the Fourth of July, and then we move on,'' I'd say.
At 1:30 p.m. that final Friday in June, I sat in on a video conference with Amy Thoreson, Dr. Louis Katz and Nita Ludwig. Thoreson is deputy director of the Scott County Health Department. Katz is an infectious disease expert and Ludwig the public health administrator for Rock Island County. The three are brilliant and know their stuff.
It was the beginning of the latest surge in coronavirus cases in Scott and Rock Island counties, a surge we have not addressed (are you listening 20-somethings?) or contained. Trouble is more than brewing, it's bubbling over the side of the pot.
After Thoreson torched those of us listening, taking to task young people of the community for recklessly not wearing masks, failing to social distance and endangering a community moving forward, I listened in more than a token fashion.
When Katz, maybe the smartest man I have had a conversation with, shared, I changed. He talked of how the first wave of the coronavirus — after months of diligent efforts by many — was not in the middle of its second wave locally, that we — after many steps forward — were back in the middle of the first surge. He kept suggesting face coverings, social distancing and proper hygiene (frequent hand washing). The trio changed my mind.
I cannot go back to the way things were. I'm exhausted from living like we have. If I can help by wearing a mask around others, I'm in. This is not about rights or a governing entity believing it can tell me what to do — pay attention Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson and the Scott County Board of Supervisors — it's simply doing my part.
Sadly, I have conformed.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.