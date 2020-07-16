MARX: Kara Snyder battles, waits for healthy kidney

"You have this little bundle of energy — I mean involved in sports and everything — who does all the things you would expect from someone as feisty as her,'' Law said. "And healthy, active and always in great spirits. Now this. It came out of right field.''

A freshman-to-be at Rock Island High School, Kara will undergo a bevy of tests while on the transplant list, hoping to find a donor in the next six months. If a healthy donor match is not completed or an organ cannot be harvested from a deceased donor, dialysis will be next for Kara.

"Lots of challenges ahead,'' Law said, sharing the number (309-624-5433) for those interested in becoming a living donor. "But people have been so supportive through this. Some folks have already called.

"It's an amazing process and a true unselfish and kind act,'' added Law, a 24-karat gem herself. "It makes you realize how wonderful and giving people are. It takes courage to even check the box on your driver's license — which I hope people do — but to go through the process of being a living donor is amazing as well. The response has been heart-warming.''