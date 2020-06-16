MARX: Kind, caring and gracious: That was Janet Thomas

In celebration of a life lived through faith, grace and care, today is a smile, wink, and a pat on the side of the arm kind of day.
A Janet Thomas kind of day, one where we see nothing but good with our world, where respect and decency are paramount.
It's how Janet lived.
Janet, she of great compassion, humility and love, who graced the organ for six-plus decades and impacted the lives of thousands locally — especially our young — left us June 10 at age 76.
She left a trail of good and decency that cannot be forgotten.
If it were the first or the 50th time you crossed her path, you were Janet's friend. She was warm, she was humble, and I promise she never raised her voice in anger or spite. She believed living a just-and-faith-filled life on earth would mean even better days in the hereafter.
Publicly, with never a hair out of place, Janet graced our community through her amazing gift of music. She played the organ at a number of — all requested — Catholic churches about the region and reached hundreds — three generations with one family — through teaching piano in her Davenport home.
Home early for Janet was Davenport's Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she played her first church service service in the fourth grade. Those initial performances were a two-person team with older sister, Joan, who worked the pump pedals of the church organ while Janet played the keyboard. The two would then switch roles for the next song.
In demand, Janet, who attended Marycrest College on a music scholarship, sidestepped other music-related offers to serve — for five-plus decades — at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
She was the organist couples sought for their wedding and families had to have when bidding farewell to a loved one. She brought to life the musical arrangements for countless John F. Kennedy School programs along her way and played on two choir-related albums that were released nationally.
Calling her gifted musically would do Janet no justice.
There was, however, so much to her.
She dedicated 35 years of her life as the media coordinator at Davenport's JFK, enriching the lives of countless young people who sought information and a soothing ear.
"Media coordinator'' is a rather lofty term for the dedicated soul who lives to make the school library a wonderful resource for young people. In Janet's case, she was the one person every JFK student could turn to, who just so happened to have an amazing working knowledge of a computer.
At home, among family, is where Janet's faith, grace and wisdom came to light. It shined brightly.
She excelled as a wife to Dick for 53 years, a mother to four, grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to a two. Midnight Mass — when it was Midnight Mass — was an all-night celebration of the Lord's birthday at the Thomas house.
Janet crafted amazing Halloween costumes, created dresses for dances, baked birthday cakes and brought to life a wedding dress for daughter, Cathy, that would make Madison Avenue designers red in the face.
Janet and Dick, who met five-plus decades ago at Bettendorf's Schmitt Music, had an open-door policy in their home. There was always room for one more, whether to be for a week or month, so that young person could find their path in life.
Her faith told Janet there would be better days ahead.
She believed it. Even better, she lived it.
Columnist John Marx
