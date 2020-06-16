MARX: Kind, caring and gracious: That was Janet Thomas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In celebration of a life lived through faith, grace and care, today is a smile, wink, and a pat on the side of the arm kind of day.

A Janet Thomas kind of day, one where we see nothing but good with our world, where respect and decency are paramount.

It's how Janet lived.

Janet, she of great compassion, humility and love, who graced the organ for six-plus decades and impacted the lives of thousands locally — especially our young — left us June 10 at age 76.

She left a trail of good and decency that cannot be forgotten.

If it were the first or the 50th time you crossed her path, you were Janet's friend. She was warm, she was humble, and I promise she never raised her voice in anger or spite. She believed living a just-and-faith-filled life on earth would mean even better days in the hereafter.

Publicly, with never a hair out of place, Janet graced our community through her amazing gift of music. She played the organ at a number of — all requested — Catholic churches about the region and reached hundreds — three generations with one family — through teaching piano in her Davenport home.