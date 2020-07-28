MARX: Michael Nunn would whip Roy Jones and Mike Tyson

To the best of my knowledge:
- Diet Coke has spent 40 years making many of us feel better about ordering two Big Macs and an large french fry. I'd like to publicly thank Diet Coke.
- Michael Nunn would whip Roy Jones and Mike Tyson. It doesn't matter the order, neither has a chance.
- "Here we go again,'' is the new "Good morning.''
- No one told me I had to know everything by my second rodeo.
- The good ol' days were if the pizza delivery was late you got it for free.
- The recent coin shortage can be attributed to me and some friends starting swear buckets.
- Nothing works the first time.
- Long before the coronavirus, there were lots of folks I wished stayed six feet from me. Be honest, you all have lists.
- Regis Philbin rocked.
- The Collision Repair Center commercials are so silly they are funny.
- For maximum attention, nothing beats a good mistake. I have lots of data to back this up.
- There should be an adult "Capture the flag'' league.
- Anyone who eats unfrosted Pop Tarts is at minimum a Russian spy.
- Hats off to all who found a way to virtually be part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Nearly 3,500 participants is an amazing effort by all.
- The rainbow house in Moline is cool. While I do not have the guts to take on such a project in my neighborhood, I applaud the effort. My neighbors are not cool.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci is a great doctor, but after watching him throw out the first pitch at the Yankees-Nationals game last week, I would not call on him to get a key out in the ninth inning of a one-run game.
- Every parent with a high school senior in their house should have to watch "Animal House" before sending Joe or Jane off to school.
- "The fastest land mammal is a four-year old who you have asked if they have something in their mouth.'' (A friend over coffee who had just spent a track-like morning with his youngest grandchild.)
- There should be a constitutional amendment allowing sprinkles of any kind.
- I waste approximately one hour per week sitting at the stoplight at the I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf. Make it stop.
- Now it's OK to be part of the Orion High School wrestling staff? It's great the Orion Board of education voted to allow ousted head coach Dan Diamond to be on staff, but what changed?
- Judge Joe Novak, the former Rock Island basketball star of the late 1950s, left us Sunday past at the age of 80. Novak, who teamed with the great Don Nelson at Rock Island, also received a basketball scholarship — like Nelson — to the University of Iowa. The two were selected co-captains by their teammates for the 1961-62 season. In 1962, Novak was selected as the Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient, which was granted to one student athlete from the graduating class of each university for the greatest proficiency in scholasticism and athletics. As legend has it, Nelson, who would have a lengthy NBA playing career and a Hall of Fame NBA coaching career, liked to joke with people that Novak's shooting was responsible for him being the leading offensive rebounder in the Big Ten for three years in a row. Judge Novak, who had distinguished five-decade career in law, served Iowa's 5th Judicial District Court from 1979 until 2011.
