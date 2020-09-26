MARX: Nothing but gratitude

I will forever be in their debt.

* There is my father-in-law, Jim Tappa, Sr., who has read every word I ever penned and steadfastly stood in my corner -- no matter who I angered in print and on the baseball diamond. I cannot thank him enough. He treated me as a son long before his daughter captured my heart.

* And Jim Meenan, who gave me the chance to be a full-time sportswriter, who mentored me and remains one of my dearest friends in the business. He is a wonderful man of character.

* The finest newsman I know is Jerry Taylor, the retired publisher of The Dispatch and the Rock island Argus. I respect him as much as my late father and my father-in-law, which is the highest compliment I can pay. He is still "Mr. Taylor'' to me. The world would be a much better place if it carried itself like him.

* Gerry Huiskamp, arguably the best husband and father I know, never backed away from me when I was floundering in life. Never. Then, when I got sober, he backed me as much with his personal support in life than any dollar amount I borrowed from his banks. I only wish I can be half the husband he is.

It does not stop there: