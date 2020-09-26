MARX: Nothing but gratitude

Today's sermonette is my last offering as a full-time employee of Lee Enterprises, ending a 35-year career.
It's good. Seriously, all is well.
Going forward, I'll write an every-other-week column for The Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus and the Quad City Times. As a correspondent, I'll forfeit my office, parking space and key to the executive bathroom. Just kidding, there's no executive bathroom.
I have another job, but life will be different. You just don't work this business, you live it. It's 24 hours, seven days a week. If something happens and you are out with family or friends, you instinctively chase the news in front of you. The mob's got nothing on my business. I should have left long ago, but once it gets its hooks into you...
Save for one person, I have enjoyed everyone I have worked with in my three-and-one-half decades as an ink-stained scribe.
For the aforementioned 35 years, I have had the two greatest jobs on the face of the earth, sportswriter and columnist.
I have shared many times what it was like to write sport for one's hometown newspaper and then -- for 27 years -- have the top writing job with what turned out to be three papers in the end. Let's be honest, fortunate doesn't even begin to describe my career.
Along the way, I have slithered with some snakes and wallowed with worms; shared rooms with presidents, lunched with a duchess, interviewed countless sporting legends and was afforded entrance to places some people only dream of going. I haven't, and will not, sit in a regular seat at any gathering.
Ever.
My greatest vomit in life came after 45 minutes of hanging with the famous Blue Angels, cruising at 900 mph at 35,000 feet. Big stuff for the guy that gets sick on the merry go-round. That's how cool this gig has been.
More importantly, I was entrusted to share stories of folks doing good, which are the best to write. I have also seen people struggling, some in their darkest hours, some at their final resting spot. I have not seen it all, but close.
Like most jobs, there have been days that try one's patience or brings us to frustration, but nothing, not one single incident ever made me want to close my office door and not come back the next day. Not death, not destruction, sickness, pandemic or or those annoying, pain-in-my-backside Chicago Cubs of 2016. But, with every 2016 memory of the dastardly Northsiders, I recall my all-time the hero wearing the walk-man in 2003. God bless, you Steve Bartman.
The man who hired me 35 years ago once told me: "You spin a good yarn, kid.'' And I do/did/have, and will continue to do so, but not three times weekly like I have for nearly three decades. Twice a month is plenty.
The list of people who made my career possible is lengthy and gratitude filled from my end.
* Besides my amazing wife, Tonya, and the world's best son, Shoeless, I would have been dead if not for Gary and Diane Hird, who saw enough -- despite my shortcomings as a drunk -- to invest time and care in helping me get sober almost 36 years ago. Saints, both of them.
I will forever be in their debt.
* There is my father-in-law, Jim Tappa, Sr., who has read every word I ever penned and steadfastly stood in my corner -- no matter who I angered in print and on the baseball diamond. I cannot thank him enough. He treated me as a son long before his daughter captured my heart.
* And Jim Meenan, who gave me the chance to be a full-time sportswriter, who mentored me and remains one of my dearest friends in the business. He is a wonderful man of character.
* The finest newsman I know is Jerry Taylor, the retired publisher of The Dispatch and the Rock island Argus. I respect him as much as my late father and my father-in-law, which is the highest compliment I can pay. He is still "Mr. Taylor'' to me. The world would be a much better place if it carried itself like him.
* Gerry Huiskamp, arguably the best husband and father I know, never backed away from me when I was floundering in life. Never. Then, when I got sober, he backed me as much with his personal support in life than any dollar amount I borrowed from his banks. I only wish I can be half the husband he is.
It does not stop there:
As I see it, the world needs more people like Chris Lemon, Kevin Corrigan, Darrel Reynolds, Jim and Joanne Sanders, Dan and Kelly Burich, Greg and Tree Dwyer, Bill and Donna Obenauf (Michaels), Jason Foy, Dan Pearson, Laura Yeater, the late Laura Fraembs, Terry and Donna Herbig, Kory Kuffler, Joe Pay, P. J. and Molly Foley, Dave Wrath, Kate Hasson, Grey Giovanine, Jim and Joe Murphy, Thom Cornelis, Steve Layer, Ben Layer, Eric Sacia, Mike Horsfield, Mike Osler, Darren and Jackie Phelps, Scott and Shannon Harding, Marc and Amy DeMarlie, Chad Humphrey, Jerry and Robbe Burkhead, Mike, Jim, Roger and Lynn VanDeHeede, Gary Hendren, Bill Healy (Sr. and Jr.), Liz Boardman, Matt Christensen, Jeff and Tom Rusk, John Scally, Pace Bennett, John Barrett, Matt Stern, Kevin Hird, Jeff Collins, Don, Justin and Jeremy Hauer, Tyson Blaser, Chris Senatra, the late Jimmy Appleman, Thom Sigel, Mike and Meghan Welch, Gary and Lara Hodge, Tony and Cheryl Carpita, Steve Tappa, Jeff Wendland, Joe Engel, the late Bob DeDoncker and Dunacn Reid, Ryan Webber, Steve Batterson, Dave Heller, Jim Taylor, Glen Cook, John Hoscheit, Chris Holvoet, Jim Mertens, Matt Randazzo, Joe Casillas, Jon Ketz, George McDoniel (Sr. and Jr.), Angie Peterson, Rev. Daniel Mirabelli, Kevin Rafferty, Darcie and Roger Mattecheck, Dave DeJaegher, Nate Skahill, Mike Ebner, Todd Depoorter, Mike Tracey, Pat Rangel, Dave and Julie VanDerGinst, Fred Klauke, Sara Zabloudil, Tyler Hedrick, Vic Boblett, Larry Johnsen (Sr. and Jr.), Pete Ivanic, Jamie and Katie D'Aprile, Jim Albracht, Bill Albracht, Ray Hamilton, Guy and Debby Perry, Drew DeMarlie and Rob Brooks.
I am a lucky man. Surrounded by the best people on the planet.
I cannot express the gratitude I have for 35 years of getting the chance to do something I love.
Thank you.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
