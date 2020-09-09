MARX: R.I. native Shallman pens best seller

"Both my parents worked,'' Shallman said. "They were fabulous, but I needed to work and one of my first jobs was at the bank. I can remember nervously stopping at (bank CEO/President) Lewis B. Wilson's office and asking if I could take his trash can.

"He was so gracious,'' Shallman said of Wilson. "When he motioned me in to get it, he began to ask me questions. There were at least four occasions through my tenure that Mr. Wilson asked me to sit and we talked about life. He truly wanted to know about me and what I wanted to do.

"He was full of advice and such an amazing man,'' Shallman added. "I share this because I didn't have a grandfather who could impart all the things he had learned. Mr. Wilson — without him knowing — stepped into that role for me. I'm grateful for what he did and what he shared.''

Though success has found Shallman in his first publishing venture, his writing future is on hold for the moment. It is an election year and there are projects at every turn.

"We will see,'' Shallman said of a second book and making "Return From Siberia'' a motion picture. "I am, though, happy at the way this has turned out.''