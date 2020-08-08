MARX: Shirley Barrett was a special in so many ways

It wasn't just dogs and cats. Shirley shared profiles on horses, opossums, turtles and chicks. She was a regular at the Blessing of the Animals at Moline's Trinity Lutheran Church.

"Shirley had a heart of gold; no one loved animals more than she did,'' said Todd Mizener, Director of Marketing and communications for the Dispatch-Argus-Quad-City Times, who also was an associate editor for The Dispatch-Argus.

"Creature Feature wasn't ever supposed to be "Shirley's column," but she made it her own,'' Mizener added. "Other people submitted stories but no one submitted more than she did. It was her little corner of the world. She brought a lot of smiles to people's faces over their morning coffee with "interviews" with local pets. She reminded me a little of Dr. Doolittle. Every week she would write her column about a cute dog, or maybe even a thoughtful looking turtle which caught her eye. When it came time to send it in to the newsroom she would go to the library, type it up, and mail it to us. Shirley was the definition of old school. She had a sweet Southern accent and time on her hands to chat on the phone.''

Mizener says he once felt the Shirley's wrath in the only way she could be tough on someone.