MARX: Shirley Barrett was a special in so many ways

I was a columnist all of two days 26 years ago.
My first offering, after moving into the legend's chair, caught Rock Island's Shirley Barrett's attention.
"Shirley wants you to call her,'' the late Russ Scott, the longtime managing editor of the The Dispatch, said to me. "You'll love her. But, remember ... Shirley ... She's a talker.''
Boy, was she a talker. God Bless her.
Shirley was also beyond kind, armed with a wonderful soul and spirit, often hard to find in today's world. Shirley left us Thursday at age 84. She was a wonderfully positive part of the lives of those of us who have survived this ink-stained world. Rock Island's Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For years, Shirley was the No. 1 letter-to-the-editor writer for The Rock Island Argus. If she wasn't, I cannot accurately tell you who was. I also believe Shirley had the area's greatest autograph and personalized letter collection of the famous.
Again, if there is one better, I cannot produce it.
In a kind and respectful manner, Shirley — for decades — simply reached out to luminaries like Andy Warhol, President Franklin Roosevelt, Paul McCartney, Donald Trump (before he was President Trump), Don King, Sugar Ray Leonard and Harland Sanders, the man responsible for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Shirley even had a letter of thanks for a poem she penned to Lady Bird Johnson.
Her newspaper letter-writing simply asked people to be better. Make Rock Island, where she came to live years ago with her husband, Haskel, better was always a point of emphasis. Shirley wanted desperately to leave the world in a better place.
This I know. The world was a better place because of Shirley Barrett.
Our first conversation was about that day's topic — pizza — and Rock Island. Shirley wanted to know how I knew so much about the place I grew up. Her Tennessee drawl told me she did not originate from Rock Island, but her knowledge of how everything worked in the city told me she liked calling it home.
Our first conversation was an hour. She told me about how often she appeared in my paper and snippets about her autograph, letter and photo collection. She talked about her love of animals, a love that would someday bring Shirley to those of you who cherished animals as much as she.
Blend the top letter-to-the-editor writer and someone with a passion for animals and you have "Creature Feature,'' of which Shirley — with help from the late Laura Fraembs — brought to life. Shirley, with assistance from readers, penned 255 Creature Features.
Creature Feature was one of the most read things about a Sunday Dispatch and Rock Island Argus. And while I don't know what Shirley's pay was for her effort for bringing them to life, I know it was never enough for the readership she generated.
It wasn't just dogs and cats. Shirley shared profiles on horses, opossums, turtles and chicks. She was a regular at the Blessing of the Animals at Moline's Trinity Lutheran Church.
"Shirley had a heart of gold; no one loved animals more than she did,'' said Todd Mizener, Director of Marketing and communications for the Dispatch-Argus-Quad-City Times, who also was an associate editor for The Dispatch-Argus.
"Creature Feature wasn't ever supposed to be "Shirley's column," but she made it her own,'' Mizener added. "Other people submitted stories but no one submitted more than she did. It was her little corner of the world. She brought a lot of smiles to people's faces over their morning coffee with "interviews" with local pets. She reminded me a little of Dr. Doolittle. Every week she would write her column about a cute dog, or maybe even a thoughtful looking turtle which caught her eye. When it came time to send it in to the newsroom she would go to the library, type it up, and mail it to us. Shirley was the definition of old school. She had a sweet Southern accent and time on her hands to chat on the phone.''
Mizener says he once felt the Shirley's wrath in the only way she could be tough on someone.
"Shirley was only cross with me once,'' Mizener said. "I had edited her column more than she liked and she let me know about it. She didn't call me on the phone — she mailed me a letter. I still have it as a cherished memento of my nine months as an associate editor.''
In days past, I'd see Fraembs, the late associate managing editor for The Dispatch-Argus, piling up snacks in her office, making sure her big water jug or Diet coke was within reach.
"You have to call Shirley?'' I'd ask. "Yep,'' Fraembs would say. Those two were great pals. "I'm ready. She's a talker, you know?''
I knew.
And we all knew Shirley was awfully special.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
