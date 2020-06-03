MARX: Technology knows I talk behind its back

To the best of my knowledge:
* For you Cubs fans I have yet to anger, be patient. I promise I'll get to you.
* It takes a plastic bag 20 years to break down and it takes me all of two minutes sitting at a Bettendorf-timed stoplight to lose my marbles.
* I wish I was as good at anything else as I am at accidentally turning on my phone's camera.
* The next time my trainer says to go to a happy place during a 90-second plank, I'm getting up and going to Whitey's.
* Sadly, one of my biggest fears is the CDC outlawing pizza buffets.
* I told you Aunt Becky's going to jail. And...Aunt Becky's husband's going to jail.
* Murder Hornets got nothing on Quad-Cities' gnats and shadflies.
* One email beats five meetings.
* There should be a limit on "God bless you'' sneeze responses. Three should be the maximum.
* "Never do anything you wouldn't want to explain to the paramedics.'' (a text from a friend last week)
* "I thought I was losing weight and then realized my sweatpants were untied.'' (from a friend who I was working out with last week)
* Hooters does not do home delivery. In case you were wondering.
* We see eating six large sticks of mozzarella cheese as disgusting, but we see six breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese is an appetizer. And pay $8 for it. That's disgusting.
* I'm still not convinced Elvis has left the building.
* I've learned you want to hang out with people who make you forget to look at your phone.
* If you love something "you must set it free'' does not apply to the gyro and steak fries from Uncle Pete's in Moline.
* Technology treats me like it knows I talk behind its back.
* Spongebob Square Pants should never be mentioned in the same breath as cartoon giants like Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam and Foghorn Leghorn.
* Of the 100 people who passed away in the city of Chicago last week, 95 will still vote in the November election.
* It should take a few weeks, but Illinois could be be mullet-free by July.
* With all due respect to the checkout lady at a the local grocery outlet, I will continue to get my health and wellness advice from a board-certified doctor. Who knows, maybe I missed M.D. on her ID badge.
* My summer body looks like I have a great personality.
* Judge Judy still rocks.
* According to my bathroom scale, my facemask weighs 15 pounds.
* Reality shows are more scripted than professional wrestling.
* If the 1,500 amazing volunteers from the John Deere Classic are looking to keep busy for a week in July, I'd love to have them stop and marshal-up my neighborhood, keep the grounds (my yard) spiffy, the media in line and the thousand or so other things they do to make the JDC special. I can even promise not to pay them so they won't lose their volunteer status.
