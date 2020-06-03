You are the owner of this article.
MARX: Technology knows I talk behind its back
MARX: Technology knows I talk behind its back

To the best of my knowledge:

* For you Cubs fans I have yet to anger, be patient. I promise I'll get to you.

* It takes a plastic bag 20 years to break down and it takes me all of two minutes sitting at a Bettendorf-timed stoplight to lose my marbles.

* I wish I was as good at anything else as I am at accidentally turning on my phone's camera.

* The next time my trainer says to go to a happy place during a 90-second plank, I'm getting up and going to Whitey's.

* Sadly, one of my biggest fears is the CDC outlawing pizza buffets.

* I told you Aunt Becky's going to jail.  And...Aunt Becky's husband's going to jail.

* Murder Hornets got nothing on Quad-Cities' gnats and shadflies.

* One email beats five meetings.

* There should be a limit on "God bless you'' sneeze responses. Three should be the maximum.

* "Never do anything you wouldn't want to explain to the paramedics.'' (a text from a friend last week)

* "I thought I was losing weight and then realized my sweatpants were untied.'' (from a friend who I was working out with last week)

*  Hooters does not do home delivery. In case you were wondering.

* We see eating six large sticks of mozzarella cheese as disgusting, but we see six breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese is an appetizer. And pay $8 for it. That's disgusting.

* I'm still not convinced Elvis has left the building.

* I've learned you want to hang out with people who make you forget to look at your phone.

* If you love something "you must set it free'' does not apply to the gyro and steak fries from Uncle Pete's in Moline.

* Technology treats me like it knows I talk behind its back.

* Spongebob Square Pants should never be mentioned in the same breath as cartoon giants like Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam and Foghorn Leghorn.

* Of the 100 people who passed away in the city of Chicago last week, 95 will still vote in the November election.

* It should take a few weeks, but Illinois could be be mullet-free by July.

* With all due respect to the checkout lady at a the local grocery outlet, I will continue to get my health and wellness advice from a board-certified doctor. Who knows, maybe I missed M.D. on her ID badge.

* My summer body looks like I have a great personality.

* Judge Judy still rocks.

* According to my bathroom scale, my facemask weighs 15 pounds.

* Reality shows are more scripted than professional wrestling.

* If the 1,500 amazing volunteers from the John Deere Classic are looking to keep busy for a week in July, I'd love to have them stop and marshal-up my neighborhood, keep the grounds (my yard) spiffy, the media in line and the thousand or so other things they do to make the JDC special. I can even promise not to pay them so they won't lose their volunteer status. 

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.

