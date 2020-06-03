MARX: Technology knows I talk behind its back

* Hooters does not do home delivery. In case you were wondering.

* We see eating six large sticks of mozzarella cheese as disgusting, but we see six breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese is an appetizer. And pay $8 for it. That's disgusting.

* I'm still not convinced Elvis has left the building.

* I've learned you want to hang out with people who make you forget to look at your phone.

* If you love something "you must set it free'' does not apply to the gyro and steak fries from Uncle Pete's in Moline.

* Technology treats me like it knows I talk behind its back.

* Spongebob Square Pants should never be mentioned in the same breath as cartoon giants like Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam and Foghorn Leghorn.

* Of the 100 people who passed away in the city of Chicago last week, 95 will still vote in the November election.

* It should take a few weeks, but Illinois could be be mullet-free by July.

* With all due respect to the checkout lady at a the local grocery outlet, I will continue to get my health and wellness advice from a board-certified doctor. Who knows, maybe I missed M.D. on her ID badge.